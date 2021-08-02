OKT

OKExChain is an open-source, high-performance decentralized transaction public chain, which aims to promote the implementation of transaction business based on blockchain technology. As an open public chain ecosystem, anyone can run for the OKExChain super node, issue their own digital assets, create their own digital asset trading pairs, and conduct transactions. At the same time, EVM virtual machine technology and OKEx cross-chain gateway will also be introduced. Through OKExChain, the value interoperability, user intercommunication, and scenario application interoperability of the blockchain can be realized simply and efficiently, and finally the co-construction of the ecosystem and the construction of a value-added system are realized.

NaamOKT

PositieNo.3493

Marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Marktaandeel%

Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)0.00%

Circulerende voorraad0

Maximale voorraad21,000,000

Totale voorraad11,547,688

Circulatiesnelheid0%

Uitgiftedatum2021-08-02 00:00:00

De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--

Hoogste prijs ooit254.77185968,2021-05-10

Laagste prijs4.255228372729651,2025-04-07

Publieke blockchainOKT

