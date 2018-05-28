NKN

NKN is the new kind of P2P network connectivity protocol & ecosystem powered by a novel public blockchain. NKN uses economic incentives to motivate Internet users to share network connection and utilize unused bandwidth to provide a decentralized data transmission network that can be used to build applications that requires real time data transmission, message delivery, content distribution, etc. NKN's open, efficient, and robust network infrastructure enables application developers to build the decentralized Internet so everyone can enjoy secure, low cost, and universally accessible connectivity. The main use cases for NKN are networking focused applications. For example: nCDN (new kind of Content Delivery Network) for faster video streaming; PubSub for chat/IM, IoT data streaming and control, real-time price info.

NaamNKN

PositieNo.797

Marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Marktaandeel%

Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)1.62%

Circulerende voorraad788,303,858.8102052

Maximale voorraad1,000,000,000

Totale voorraad788,303,858.8102052

Circulatiesnelheid0.7883%

Uitgiftedatum2018-05-28 00:00:00

De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven0.0024 USDT

Hoogste prijs ooit1.48332395,2021-04-09

Laagste prijs0.00641054097117,2020-03-13

Publieke blockchainETH

Sector

Sociale media

