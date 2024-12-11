MYSTERY

Matt Furie's first publication, The Night Riders, features four unique characters: a frog, a rat, a dragon, and a bat/rat-like creature. This wordless, dreamlike narrative follows these characters through a fantastical landscape. Due to the lack of any text in the book, there has been much speculation about the names of the characters. After extensive research, it has been revealed that the true name of the frog character is "Mystery," and the names of the other three main characters have also come to light. This discovery adds more fascinating details to the fantastical world of The Night Riders.

NaamMYSTERY

PositieNo.1930

Marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Marktaandeel%

Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)0.00%

Circulerende voorraad420,690,000,000,000

Maximale voorraad420,690,000,000,000

Totale voorraad420,690,000,000,000

Circulatiesnelheid1%

Uitgiftedatum--

De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--

Hoogste prijs ooit0.000000071625505595,2024-12-24

Laagste prijs0.000000000835682667,2024-12-11

Publieke blockchainETH

Sector

Sociale media

