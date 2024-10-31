MOCA

$MOCA is the underlying resource that powers the Moca Network, an interoperable consumer network with a pre-existing ecosystem of 450+ companies seeded by Mocaverse and Animoca Brands. With $MOCA, users can gain access to and participate in consumer dApps in key cultural verticals like gaming, sports, music, and IP. This is enabled by Mocaverse’s interoperable infrastructure layer of Account, Identity, Points, and Reputation.

NaamMOCA

PositieNo.188

Marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Marktaandeel%

Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)1.27%

Circulerende voorraad2,676,888,888.2

Maximale voorraad8,888,888,888

Totale voorraad8,888,888,888

Circulatiesnelheid0.3011%

Uitgiftedatum--

De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--

Hoogste prijs ooit0.4914401125466104,2024-12-25

Laagste prijs0.060944994004711456,2024-10-31

Publieke blockchainETH

Sector

Sociale media

