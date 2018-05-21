IOTX
IoTeX began the journey in 2017 to build the Internet of Trusted Things, where all physical and virtual “things” — humans, machines, businesses, and dApps — can efficiently exchange information and value at the global scale. Backed by a global team of research scientists and top engineers, IoTeX combines auto-scalable blockchain, trusted hardware and edge computing to realize the full potential of IoT. Some of the key innovations of IoTeX Network are: blockchain-in-blockchain architecture for heterogeneous computing, fast and robust Roll-DPoS consensus and lightweight privacy-preserving computation.
NaamIOTX
PositieNo.199
Marktkapitalisatie$0.00
Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00
Marktaandeel%
Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)0.20%
Circulerende voorraad9,441,368,979
Maximale voorraad10,000,000,000
Totale voorraad9,441,368,983
Circulatiesnelheid0.9441%
Uitgiftedatum2018-05-21 00:00:00
De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven0.007 USDT
Hoogste prijs ooit0.2610923318933593,2021-11-13
Laagste prijs0.00123909173461,2020-03-13
Publieke blockchainIOTX
Sector
Sociale media
