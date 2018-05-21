IOTX

IoTeX began the journey in 2017 to build the Internet of Trusted Things, where all physical and virtual “things” — humans, machines, businesses, and dApps — can efficiently exchange information and value at the global scale. Backed by a global team of research scientists and top engineers, IoTeX combines auto-scalable blockchain, trusted hardware and edge computing to realize the full potential of IoT. Some of the key innovations of IoTeX Network are: blockchain-in-blockchain architecture for heterogeneous computing, fast and robust Roll-DPoS consensus and lightweight privacy-preserving computation.

