IOTX

IoTeX began the journey in 2017 to build the Internet of Trusted Things, where all physical and virtual “things” — humans, machines, businesses, and dApps — can efficiently exchange information and value at the global scale. Backed by a global team of research scientists and top engineers, IoTeX combines auto-scalable blockchain, trusted hardware and edge computing to realize the full potential of IoT. Some of the key innovations of IoTeX Network are: blockchain-in-blockchain architecture for heterogeneous computing, fast and robust Roll-DPoS consensus and lightweight privacy-preserving computation.

NaamIOTX

PositieNo.199

Marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Marktaandeel%

Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)0.20%

Circulerende voorraad9,441,368,979

Maximale voorraad10,000,000,000

Totale voorraad9,441,368,983

Circulatiesnelheid0.9441%

Uitgiftedatum2018-05-21 00:00:00

De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven0.007 USDT

Hoogste prijs ooit0.2610923318933593,2021-11-13

Laagste prijs0.00123909173461,2020-03-13

Publieke blockchainIOTX

InleidingIoTeX began the journey in 2017 to build the Internet of Trusted Things, where all physical and virtual “things” — humans, machines, businesses, and dApps — can efficiently exchange information and value at the global scale. Backed by a global team of research scientists and top engineers, IoTeX combines auto-scalable blockchain, trusted hardware and edge computing to realize the full potential of IoT. Some of the key innovations of IoTeX Network are: blockchain-in-blockchain architecture for heterogeneous computing, fast and robust Roll-DPoS consensus and lightweight privacy-preserving computation.

Sector

Sociale media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: De door cmc verstrekte gegevens mogen niet worden beschouwd als beleggingsadvies.