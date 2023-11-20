IMGNAI

imgnAI is the creator token that powers the imgnAI, and PumpNai platforms - a suite of creative AI tools built for maximum fun, and maximum freedom. Backed by HackVC in a $1.6million fundraising round, imgnAI is building a new leader in consumer AI; empowering users of all skill levels to explore, create, share, and earn. $imgnAI is available on Ethereum, and on Base Chain via the Optimism Superbridge.

NaamIMGNAI

PositieNo.2503

Marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Marktaandeel%

Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)0.00%

Circulerende voorraad776,833,333

Maximale voorraad1,000,000,000

Totale voorraad1,000,000,000

Circulatiesnelheid0.7768%

Uitgiftedatum--

De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--

Hoogste prijs ooit0.05708035719415594,2023-11-20

Laagste prijs0.000046877671460728,2025-04-24

Publieke blockchainNONE

InleidingimgnAI is the creator token that powers the imgnAI, and PumpNai platforms - a suite of creative AI tools built for maximum fun, and maximum freedom. Backed by HackVC in a $1.6million fundraising round, imgnAI is building a new leader in consumer AI; empowering users of all skill levels to explore, create, share, and earn. $imgnAI is available on Ethereum, and on Base Chain via the Optimism Superbridge.

Sector

Sociale media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: De door cmc verstrekte gegevens mogen niet worden beschouwd als beleggingsadvies.