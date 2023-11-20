IMGNAI
imgnAI is the creator token that powers the imgnAI, and PumpNai platforms - a suite of creative AI tools built for maximum fun, and maximum freedom.
Backed by HackVC in a $1.6million fundraising round, imgnAI is building a new leader in consumer AI; empowering users of all skill levels to explore, create, share, and earn.
$imgnAI is available on Ethereum, and on Base Chain via the Optimism Superbridge.
NaamIMGNAI
PositieNo.2503
Marktkapitalisatie$0.00
Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00
Marktaandeel%
Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)0.00%
Circulerende voorraad776,833,333
Maximale voorraad1,000,000,000
Totale voorraad1,000,000,000
Circulatiesnelheid0.7768%
Uitgiftedatum--
De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--
Hoogste prijs ooit0.05708035719415594,2023-11-20
Laagste prijs0.000046877671460728,2025-04-24
Publieke blockchainNONE
Sector
Sociale media
