GPS
GoPlus Security is building Web3's first decentralized security layer, providing comprehensive protection across all blockchain networks. Through its open, permissionless, and user-driven architecture, GoPlus can be seamlessly integrated by any blockchain or project to protect their users throughout their entire transaction lifecycle. By leveraging AVS and cutting-edge AI powered security solutions, it conducts thorough risk analysis and delivers smart, efficient and decentralized security services for users. GoPlus aims to create a more secure and user-friendly Web3 on-chain interaction environment by filling the gap of security layer in the current blockchain's architecture, providing users with more effective and better-experienced on-chain security protection.
NaamGPS
PositieNo.635
Marktkapitalisatie$0.00
Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00
Marktaandeel%
Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)0.58%
Circulerende voorraad1,636,241,368.1820111
Maximale voorraad10,000,000,000
Totale voorraad10,000,000,000
Circulatiesnelheid0.1636%
Uitgiftedatum--
De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--
Hoogste prijs ooit0.2201465019981962,2025-01-31
Laagste prijs0.015247385630968892,2025-04-18
Publieke blockchainBASE
