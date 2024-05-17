GAMESTOP
GME offers a unique investment opportunity by blending the viral appeal of memecoins with a strong community foundation. GME created a community identity among its investors, who see themselves not just as investors, but as part of a movement. This community aspect keeps the narrative alive through various platforms like Reddit, X (formerly Twitter), and other social media, where updates, theories, and memes keep the interest in GME vibrant.
NaamGAMESTOP
PositieNo.599
Marktkapitalisatie$0.00
Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00
Marktaandeel%
Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)0.00%
Circulerende voorraad411,297,484,026
Maximale voorraad420,690,000,000
Totale voorraad411,297,484,026
Circulatiesnelheid0.9776%
Uitgiftedatum--
De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--
Hoogste prijs ooit0.000413098438243625,2024-12-12
Laagste prijs0.000002602616451368,2024-05-17
Publieke blockchainETH
Sector
Sociale media
