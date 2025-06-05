CUDIS

Aiming to extend the health-span to 140 years, CUDIS is building the first-ever Longevity protocol, designed to make longevity trackable, personalized, and rewarding. Through the integration of the CUDIS Ring, an AI-powered Longevity Hub, and a blockchain-driven Super App, users gain full ownership of their health data, real-time longevity insights, and economic incentives for optimizing their biological health. CUDIS is building a new longevity ecosystem with realistic and effective products, programs and services with partners around the world.

NaamCUDIS

PositieNo.871

Marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Marktaandeel%

Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)7.82%

Circulerende voorraad247,500,000

Maximale voorraad1,000,000,000

Totale voorraad1,000,000,000

Circulatiesnelheid0.2475%

Uitgiftedatum--

De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--

Hoogste prijs ooit0.16793938366939262,2025-06-05

Laagste prijs0.06599160398360256,2025-06-19

Publieke blockchainSOL

InleidingAiming to extend the health-span to 140 years, CUDIS is building the first-ever Longevity protocol, designed to make longevity trackable, personalized, and rewarding. Through the integration of the CUDIS Ring, an AI-powered Longevity Hub, and a blockchain-driven Super App, users gain full ownership of their health data, real-time longevity insights, and economic incentives for optimizing their biological health. CUDIS is building a new longevity ecosystem with realistic and effective products, programs and services with partners around the world.

Sector

Sociale media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: De door cmc verstrekte gegevens mogen niet worden beschouwd als beleggingsadvies.