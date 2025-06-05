CUDIS
Aiming to extend the health-span to 140 years, CUDIS is building the first-ever Longevity protocol, designed to make longevity trackable, personalized, and rewarding. Through the integration of the CUDIS Ring, an AI-powered Longevity Hub, and a blockchain-driven Super App, users gain full ownership of their health data, real-time longevity insights, and economic incentives for optimizing their biological health. CUDIS is building a new longevity ecosystem with realistic and effective products, programs and services with partners around the world.
NaamCUDIS
PositieNo.871
Marktkapitalisatie$0.00
Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00
Marktaandeel%
Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)7.82%
Circulerende voorraad247,500,000
Maximale voorraad1,000,000,000
Totale voorraad1,000,000,000
Circulatiesnelheid0.2475%
Uitgiftedatum--
De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--
Hoogste prijs ooit0.16793938366939262,2025-06-05
Laagste prijs0.06599160398360256,2025-06-19
Publieke blockchainSOL
