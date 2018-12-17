CRO

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 with the goal of accelerating the world’s transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, a place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which reportedly enables users to pay and be paid in crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a team size of 120+. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com

NaamCRO

PositieNo.39

Marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Marktaandeel0.0007%

Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)0.10%

Circulerende voorraad26,571,560,696

Maximale voorraad100,000,000,000

Totale voorraad97,543,210,869

Circulatiesnelheid0.2657%

Uitgiftedatum--

De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--

Hoogste prijs ooit0.9698063798210235,2021-11-24

Laagste prijs0.0114866815226,2018-12-17

Publieke blockchainETH

