CHZ

Chiliz is a leading digital currency for sports tokenization, powering the world’s first scalable fan engagement & rewards app Socios.com where fans can buy & trade branded Fan Tokens as well as vote in club-focused surveys & polls, and win exclusive rewards and once-in-a-life-time opportunities. Till now, Chiliz has announced official partnerships with 20 leading sports organisations including Barcelona, Juventus, .Paris Sain-Germain, AC Milan, AS Roma, Atletico Madrid, Galatasaray, and Dota2 back-to-back winner OG.

NaamCHZ

PositieNo.139

Marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Marktaandeel0.0001%

Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)0.59%

Circulerende voorraad9,629,172,846

Maximale voorraad∞

Totale voorraad9,629,172,846

Circulatiesnelheid%

Uitgiftedatum2019-07-02 00:00:00

De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--

Hoogste prijs ooit0.89147509,2021-03-13

Laagste prijs0.0040007649349,2019-09-27

Publieke blockchainETH

Sector

Sociale media

