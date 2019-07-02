CHZ
Chiliz is a leading digital currency for sports tokenization, powering the world’s first scalable fan engagement & rewards app Socios.com where fans can buy & trade branded Fan Tokens as well as vote in club-focused surveys & polls, and win exclusive rewards and once-in-a-life-time opportunities. Till now, Chiliz has announced official partnerships with 20 leading sports organisations including Barcelona, Juventus, .Paris Sain-Germain, AC Milan, AS Roma, Atletico Madrid, Galatasaray, and Dota2 back-to-back winner OG.
NaamCHZ
PositieNo.139
Marktkapitalisatie$0.00
Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00
Marktaandeel0.0001%
Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)0.59%
Circulerende voorraad9,629,172,846
Maximale voorraad∞
Totale voorraad9,629,172,846
Circulatiesnelheid%
Uitgiftedatum2019-07-02 00:00:00
De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--
Hoogste prijs ooit0.89147509,2021-03-13
Laagste prijs0.0040007649349,2019-09-27
Publieke blockchainETH
Sector
Sociale media
