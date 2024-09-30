CHEEMS

“Cheems” is the lord of memes, a small, pitiful, helpless Shiba Inu. We pay respect to everyone who love Cheems, who has undergone various market dumps, project rugs and collapses in crypto market. Cheems is here for y’all, whether you have lost your house, risked your health, or got fucked by Doge, come to Cheems and gather a crowd, together, we can generate more wealth.

NaamCHEEMS

PositieNo.160

Marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Marktaandeel0.0001%

Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)0.00%

Circulerende voorraad187,495,034,775,398

Maximale voorraad203,672,960,023,058

Totale voorraad203,672,952,644,644.2

Circulatiesnelheid0.9205%

Uitgiftedatum--

De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--

Hoogste prijs ooit0.000002168945828781,2025-03-25

Laagste prijs0.000000033427737282,2024-09-30

Publieke blockchainBSC

