CARV is leading the development of the largest modular Identity and Data Layer (IDL) for gaming, AI, and beyond. With over 900 game and AI integrations, CARV supports 30% of all Web3 games, serving more than 9.5 million registered players, including 2.8 million unique on-chain CARV ID holders. Ranking among the top three globally for unique active wallets across 40+ chains, CARV has raised $50M from top investors like Tribe Capital, Temasek Vertex, and Animoca Brands. Backed by a team from Coinbase, Google, and Electronic Arts, CARV is transforming how data is used in gaming, AI, and beyond.

NaamCARV

PositieNo.361

Marktkapitalisatie$0,00

Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0,00

Marktaandeel%

Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)12,40%

Circulerende voorraad276 168 722,44

Maximale voorraad0

Totale voorraad1 000 000 000

Circulatiesnelheid%

Uitgiftedatum--

De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--

Hoogste prijs ooit1.3970622423614902,2024-11-02

Laagste prijs0.23394575433940845,2024-10-10

Publieke blockchainBASE

