CAIR
In the same way that the Internet is revolutionizing content distribution, CAIR TOKEN is revolutionizing content creation by bringing together AI, Blockchain and Robotics . Major language models such as GPT-3, ChatGPT, Text-to-Image Models such as Stable Diffusion, DALL-E 2, MidJourney, Alethea AI's Text-to-Character AI System, CharacterGPT, mark the beginning of a new era in the making of content.
NaamCAIR
PositieNo.2807
Marktkapitalisatie$0.00
Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00
Marktaandeel%
Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)0.00%
Circulerende voorraad887,843,094
Maximale voorraad888,000,000
Totale voorraad888,000,000
Circulatiesnelheid0.9998%
Uitgiftedatum--
De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--
Hoogste prijs ooit1.0003462854120535,2025-01-31
Laagste prijs0.00000527437323594,2024-01-22
Publieke blockchainBSC
Sector
Sociale media
