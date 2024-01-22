CAIR

In the same way that the Internet is revolutionizing content distribution, CAIR TOKEN is revolutionizing content creation by bringing together AI, Blockchain and Robotics . Major language models such as GPT-3, ChatGPT, Text-to-Image Models such as Stable Diffusion, DALL-E 2, MidJourney, Alethea AI's Text-to-Character AI System, CharacterGPT, mark the beginning of a new era in the making of content.

NaamCAIR

PositieNo.2807

Marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Marktaandeel%

Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)0.00%

Circulerende voorraad887,843,094

Maximale voorraad888,000,000

Totale voorraad888,000,000

Circulatiesnelheid0.9998%

Uitgiftedatum--

De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--

Hoogste prijs ooit1.0003462854120535,2025-01-31

Laagste prijs0.00000527437323594,2024-01-22

Publieke blockchainBSC

InleidingIn the same way that the Internet is revolutionizing content distribution, CAIR TOKEN is revolutionizing content creation by bringing together AI, Blockchain and Robotics . Major language models such as GPT-3, ChatGPT, Text-to-Image Models such as Stable Diffusion, DALL-E 2, MidJourney, Alethea AI's Text-to-Character AI System, CharacterGPT, mark the beginning of a new era in the making of content.

Sector

Sociale media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: De door cmc verstrekte gegevens mogen niet worden beschouwd als beleggingsadvies.

MEXC is jouw gemakkelijkste weg naar crypto. Ontdek 's werelds toonaangevende cryptobeurs voor het kopen, verhandelen en verdienen van crypto. Verhandel Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) en meer dan 3,000 altcoins.
Zoeken
Favorieten
CAIR/USDT
Crypto-AI-Robo
----
--
24u hoog
--
24u laag
--
24u volume (CAIR)
--
24-uurs bedrag (USDT)
--
Grafiek
Info
Orderboek
Markttransacties
Orderboek
Markttransacties
Orderboek
Markttransacties
Markttransacties
Spot
Openstaande orders（0）
Ordergeschiedenis
Handelsgeschiedenis
Openstaande posities (0)
MEXC is jouw gemakkelijkste weg naar crypto. Ontdek 's werelds toonaangevende cryptobeurs voor het kopen, verhandelen en verdienen van crypto. Verhandel Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) en meer dan 3,000 altcoins.
CAIR/USDT
Crypto-AI-Robo
--
--‎--
24u hoog
--
24u laag
--
24u volume (CAIR)
--
24-uurs bedrag (USDT)
--
Grafiek
Orderboek
Markttransacties
Info
Openstaande orders（0）
Ordergeschiedenis
Handelsgeschiedenis
Openstaande posities (0)
network_iconNetwerk abnormaal
Lijn 1
Online klantenservice
Loading...