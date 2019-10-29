BTM
Bytom is an interactive protocol of multiple byte assets. Heterogeneous byte-assets (indigenous digital currency, digital assets) that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain and atomic assets (warrants, securities, dividends, bonds, intelligence information, forecasting information and other information that exist in the physical world) can be registered, exchanged, gambled and engaged in other more complicated and contract-based interoperations via Bytom.
NaamBTM
PositieNo.1593
Marktkapitalisatie$0.00
Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00
Marktaandeel%
Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)0.01%
Circulerende voorraad1,640,515,591.91
Maximale voorraad2,100,000,000
Totale voorraad2,100,000,000
Circulatiesnelheid0.7811%
Uitgiftedatum2019-10-29 00:00:00
De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven0.038 USDT
Hoogste prijs ooit1.174780011177063,2018-04-24
Laagste prijs0.001250525573799252,2025-04-09
Publieke blockchainETH
Sector
Sociale media
