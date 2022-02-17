BSPT

Blocksport to launch a NFT platform to bring clubs, fans and sponsors closer together. The state-of-the-art NFT platform provides features like NFT and fan token issuance, auction, bidding as well as NFT mining. Blocksport aims to build a sports ecology for Sports enthusiasts that integrates games, sports NFTs, and fan community management. NFTs Blocksport launches the unique NFTs of sports assets such as Collectible Cards, Memorabilia, Video, Picture, Merchandise, Skins, which can be permanently collected by fans. Fan Token Offering Blocksport cooperates with world-renowned clubs to issue fan tokens for these cooperative clubs. Fans holding fan tokens can participate and influence club-related important decision. Staking The Blocksport NFT platform integrates BSPT, star card NFT and fan tokens into DeFi games, and enhances fans interaction through the «play and earn» mode.

NaamBSPT

PositieNo.5236

Marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Marktaandeel%

Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)0.00%

Circulerende voorraad0

Maximale voorraad1,000,000,000

Totale voorraad1,000,000,000

Circulatiesnelheid0%

Uitgiftedatum2022-02-17 00:00:00

De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven0.05 USDT

Hoogste prijs ooit0.13911373768667282,2022-02-18

Laagste prijs0.000046788675485017,2025-04-26

Publieke blockchainETH

Sector

Sociale media

