BSPT
Blocksport to launch a NFT platform to bring clubs, fans and sponsors closer together. The state-of-the-art NFT platform provides features like NFT and fan token issuance, auction, bidding as well as NFT mining. Blocksport aims to build a sports ecology for Sports enthusiasts that integrates games, sports NFTs, and fan community management. NFTs Blocksport launches the unique NFTs of sports assets such as Collectible Cards, Memorabilia, Video, Picture, Merchandise, Skins, which can be permanently collected by fans. Fan Token Offering Blocksport cooperates with world-renowned clubs to issue fan tokens for these cooperative clubs. Fans holding fan tokens can participate and influence club-related important decision. Staking The Blocksport NFT platform integrates BSPT, star card NFT and fan tokens into DeFi games, and enhances fans interaction through the «play and earn» mode.
NaamBSPT
PositieNo.5236
Marktkapitalisatie$0.00
Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00
Marktaandeel%
Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)0.00%
Circulerende voorraad0
Maximale voorraad1,000,000,000
Totale voorraad1,000,000,000
Circulatiesnelheid0%
Uitgiftedatum2022-02-17 00:00:00
De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven0.05 USDT
Hoogste prijs ooit0.13911373768667282,2022-02-18
Laagste prijs0.000046788675485017,2025-04-26
Publieke blockchainETH
Sector
Sociale media
