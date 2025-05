AXS

Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based trading and battling game that is partially owned and operated by its players. AXS is the unique governance token of Axie Infinity, which is used to participate in key governance votes. It will give holders a say in how funds in the Axie Community Treasury are spent. Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) are the glue that binds all Axie community members together. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn $ AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives.

NaamAXS

PositieNo.129

Marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Marktaandeel0.0001%

Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)22.89%

Circulerende voorraad161,557,212.78072178

Maximale voorraad0

Totale voorraad270,000,000

Circulatiesnelheid%

Uitgiftedatum2021-03-30 00:00:00

De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--

Hoogste prijs ooit165.36907993744018,2021-11-06

Laagste prijs0.12343134,2020-11-06

Publieke blockchainETH

