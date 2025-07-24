2025-08-02 Saturday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
OpenAI's next-generation GPT-5 model is expected to be officially released in early August

OpenAI's next-generation GPT-5 model is expected to be officially released in early August

PANews reported on July 25 that according to The Verge , OpenAI's new generation GPT-5 model is expected to be officially released in early August . OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Share
PANews2025/07/25 00:04
A newly created wallet received 16,472 ETH from Galaxy OTC and FalconX, worth approximately $61.43 million

A newly created wallet received 16,472 ETH from Galaxy OTC and FalconX, worth approximately $61.43 million

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Onchain Lens, a newly created wallet is accumulating a large amount of Ethereum. The wallet received 87,275 ETH from Galaxy OTC, worth
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0225-0.53%
Ethereum
ETH$3,543.19-5.38%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 23:57
U.S. House of Representatives promotes the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act, emphasizing its non-partisan nature

U.S. House of Representatives promotes the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act, emphasizing its non-partisan nature

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Eleanor Terrett, at a press conference before the House of Representatives' August recess, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer said he would work
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03903-3.10%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.00028-0.70%
U
U$0.011-0.27%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014348-10.33%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 23:55
Ethena Labs, Anchorage Digital team up to make USDtb a GENIUS-compliant stablecoin

Ethena Labs, Anchorage Digital team up to make USDtb a GENIUS-compliant stablecoin

Ethena Labs has partnered with Anchorage Digital, a federally chartered crypto bank, to issue USDtb as the first stablecoin to comply with the U.S.'s recently enacted stablecoin law, the GENIUS Act.
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03903-3.10%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05561-0.71%
U
U$0.011-0.27%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/24 23:55
Celestia Foundation acquires all remaining TIAs from Polychain for $62.5 million and transfers to new investors

Celestia Foundation acquires all remaining TIAs from Polychain for $62.5 million and transfers to new investors

PANews reported on July 24 that the Celestia Foundation announced that it has partnered with Polychain Capital to distribute all of Polychain's remaining TIA holdings to new investors. This month,
TIA
TIA$1.643-5.02%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 23:52
BONK: Platform fees drive the destruction of 500 billion BONK, worth approximately $18.62 million

BONK: Platform fees drive the destruction of 500 billion BONK, worth approximately $18.62 million

PANews reported on July 24 that BONK’s official Twitter account stated that driven by the transaction fees of the Letsbonk.Fun platform, 500 billion BONK (approximately US$18.62 million) had just been
Bonk
BONK$0.00002609-3.37%
LETSBONK
LETSBONK$0.03813-5.82%
FUNToken
FUN$0.011002-0.27%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 23:49
Pepe, Doge veterans are racing into this new memecoin: XYZVerse eyes 6,500%+ upside

Pepe, Doge veterans are racing into this new memecoin: XYZVerse eyes 6,500%+ upside

After Pepe and Dogecoin, investors are eyeing XYZVerse for its 6,500% return potential in the memecoin space. #partnercontent
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1573-9.95%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.01443+0.13%
DOGE
DOGE$0.20608-3.70%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0.000000097--%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001058-3.81%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/24 23:45
BitMine puts SharpLink on notice with $2b Ether stash

BitMine puts SharpLink on notice with $2b Ether stash

BitMine accumulated $2 billion in ETH, flipping the script on SharpLink’s recent dominance, signaling an intensifying battle for Ethereum’s liquid supply.
Ethereum
ETH$3,543.19-5.38%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/24 23:45
Punchbowl: U.S. House committee launches probe into Fed renovations

Punchbowl: U.S. House committee launches probe into Fed renovations

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Punchbowl: The U.S. House of Representatives committee has launched an investigation into the Federal Reserve renovation project.
U
U$0.011-0.27%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014348-10.33%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 23:45
BlackRock Ethereum ETF's assets exceeded $10 billion in one year

BlackRock Ethereum ETF's assets exceeded $10 billion in one year

PANews reported on July 24 that according to The Block, BlackRock's Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF) ETHA has exceeded $10 billion in assets under management in less than a year, becoming
FUND
FUND$0.0279-0.28%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1808-4.79%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 23:36

Trending News

More

ETH跌破3500美元，日内下跌 3.36%

OpenAI completes $8.3 billion in financing, with a valuation of $300 billion

ADA might take years to hit $10, but this coin could soar from below $0.003 to $0.30 fast

IMF: Some crypto assets will be included in the National Economic Accounts System (SNA) and classified as "non-produced non-financial assets"

UK regulator lifts ban on crypto ETNs for retail investors