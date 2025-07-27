2025-08-02 Saturday

US Treasury accepts donations via Venmo and PayPal to pay down national debt

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Zhitong Finance, Americans can now donate to the U.S. Treasury through Venmo and PayPal to repay the national debt. In the past
PANews2025/07/27 17:43
Pudong Artificial Intelligence Seed Fund officially launched with a total scale of 2 billion yuan

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Zhitong Finance, at the 2025 Pudong New Area Artificial Intelligence Industry Ecosystem Global Promotion Conference held on July 27, the Pudong Artificial
PANews2025/07/27 17:26
Visa crypto executive: Not worried about stablecoins threatening traditional payment companies

PANews reported on July 27 that according to BusinessInsider, Cuy Sheffield, head of Visa's crypto business, said he is not worried that the rise of stablecoins may pose a threat
PANews2025/07/27 17:23
Analysis: Satoshi-era whales selling BTC sparks widespread debate over Bitcoin's ideological direction

PANews July 27 news, according to CoinDesk, Galaxy Digital disclosed this weekend that it had facilitated a $9 billion Bitcoin transaction for a Satoshi-era investor, totaling more than 80,000 coins.
PANews2025/07/27 17:06
Altcoin Mania is Back, and SpacePay Offers Something Real Behind the Hype

Altcoin mania has returned with XRP surging 23%, Solana climbing 8%, and Cardano gaining nearly 15% over the past seven days. While these numbers generate excitement across cryptocurrency communities, SpacePay’s presale has secured $1.2 million in funding by offering something rarely seen during hype cycles – actual utility that gives surging tokens real-world spending power... The post Altcoin Mania is Back, and SpacePay Offers Something Real Behind the Hype appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins2025/07/27 17:06
Japan's largest bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, will provide real estate tokenization services for retail and institutional investors

PANews reported on July 27 that according to LedgerInsights, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking, the trust arm of Japan's largest bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), has spent more than
PANews2025/07/27 16:29
Ethereum PoS network exit queue increases to 699,800, withdrawal delay exceeds 12 days

PANews reported on July 27 that according to validatorqueue data, the Ethereum PoS network exit queue has grown rapidly since July 16, reaching a peak of 743,800 on July 26,
PANews2025/07/27 14:46
Licenses or lawsuits: The choice AI giants can’t ignore anymore | Opinion

Blockchain can operate as the infrastructure of transparency and trust that our new AI-driven creator economy desperately needs.
Crypto.news2025/07/27 14:41
Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance will take effect on August 1. Initially, only a few licenses may be launched, and unlicensed stablecoin promotion will be convicted

Author: Weilin, PANews Hong Kong's "Stablecoin Ordinance" will take effect on August 1 (next Friday). The Hong Kong Monetary Authority plans to publish a summary of the "Stablecoin Issuer Licensing
PANews2025/07/27 14:10
MistTrack: Beware of Malicious Google Ad Phishing Scams

PANews reported on July 27 that SlowMist MistTrack sent a tweet warning that it had received reports that scammers were placing malicious Google ads (such as misttrack[.]tools) to trick users
PANews2025/07/27 13:54

