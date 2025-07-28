MEXC Exchange
Data: A whale purchased $20 million of ETH at an average price of $3,924
PANews reported on July 28 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a giant whale address (address starting with 0x6e1784) just bought 5,097.17 ETH at a price of $3,924 per ETH
PANews
2025/07/28 15:07
Shanghai: Issue 600 million yuan of computing power coupons to reduce the cost of using intelligent computing power
PANews reported on July 28 that the Shanghai Municipal Economic and Information Commission issued the "Several Measures for Shanghai to Further Expand the Application of Artificial Intelligence". It mentioned that
PANews
2025/07/28 14:59
H100 Group Completes Private Placement, Raising SEK 109 Million for Bitcoin Vault Strategy
PANews reported on July 28 that H100 Group announced that the company will issue up to 13.96 million new shares to qualified investors at a price of 7.82 Swedish kronor
PANews
2025/07/28 14:33
Democrats probe housing regulator over considering crypto in mortgages
A group of Senate Democrats has probed Federal Housing Finance Agency director William Pulte over his order to propose how to consider crypto in mortgage applications.
PANews
2025/07/28 14:31
The Smarter Web Company Completes £19.5 Million Funding, Continues to Advance Bitcoin Vault Strategy
PANews reported on July 28 that the London-listed technology company The Smarter Web Company announced the completion of the current subscription round of 6.058 million new ordinary shares, raising a
PANews
2025/07/28 14:24
Roman Storm seeks $1.5m in donations as Tornado Cash trial enters its third week
Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm needs $1.5 million in donations to cover legal expenses as his criminal trial enters its third week in New York. Appealing to the cryptocurrency community in a July 26 post on X, Storm said his…
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 14:24
French company Capital B purchased 58 bitcoins for 5.9 million euros, bringing its total holdings to 2,013 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 28 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, French listed company Capital B (The Blockchain Group) confirmed that it recently purchased 58 bitcoins for 5.9 million euros, with
PANews
2025/07/28 14:10
A brief history of prediction markets: from papal elections to Polymarket
Author: Domer Translation: MetaCat Formatting: MetaCat Pre-Modern Prediction Markets Prediction markets may seem new, but betting on the outcome of important events has a long history in politics and other
PANews
2025/07/28 13:00
JPMorgan Chase: Raises Coinbase's Target Price from $215 to $404
PANews July 28 news, JPMorgan Chase: Raised Coinbase (COIN.O) target price from $215 to $404.
PANews
2025/07/28 12:39
ARO Network receives $2.1 million in funding to advance decentralized edge cloud
PANews reported on July 28 that according to News. Bitcoin , ARO Network recently completed a pre-seed financing of US$2.1 million to accelerate the construction of its decentralized edge cloud
PANews
2025/07/28 12:35
