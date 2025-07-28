2025-08-02 Saturday

BNB Chain Foundation: 25,000 USDT have been spent to purchase SOLV and CA tokens

PANews reported on July 28 that according to the official announcement, the BNB Chain Foundation has executed new asset purchase transactions, spending 25,000 USDT to purchase SOLV and CA tokens
PANews2025/07/28 18:40
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by approximately 12.42 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 124.42 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 28 that according to an official announcement, the British listed company Coinsilium Group announced that it had increased its holdings by 12.423 bitcoins, and its total
PANews2025/07/28 18:36
A user lost about $120,000 in WBTC after signing the "increaseApproval" phishing transaction

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, a user lost $119,044 worth of WBTC after signing the "increaseApproval" phishing transaction.
PANews2025/07/28 18:31
Southeast Asian ride-hailing giant Grab now accepts Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for payment in the Philippines

PANews reported on July 28 that according to local media Adobo Magazine, Filipino users of Southeast Asian ride-hailing giant Grab can now use cryptocurrencies to recharge their GrabPay wallets. This
PANews2025/07/28 18:22
Sequans Communications increased its holdings by 755 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,072 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 28 that according to an official announcement, French IoT semiconductor company Sequans Communications (NYSE: SQNS) announced that it had purchased an additional 755 bitcoins at a
PANews2025/07/28 18:12
Trump Media & Technology Group Has Invested $300 Million in Bitcoin-Related Securities Options

PANews July 28 news, according to Bloomberg, the Trump family has been involved in various fields of the crypto industry, and its latest move provides another way to profit from
PANews2025/07/28 18:07
Bittensor "opens a gas station"? The listing logic of xTAO from the perspective of TAO mechanism

xTAO Technologies Inc., an important project company in the Bittensor ecosystem, has recently received final approval, and its common stock will be officially listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX
PANews2025/07/28 18:00
Analysis: Options market reflects possible profit-taking for ETH at $4,000 and BTC at $120,000

PANews July 28 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital published an article saying that Ethereum has risen rapidly, approaching the $4,000 mark for the first time since December last
PANews2025/07/28 17:56
Solana Co-Founder Calls Meme Coins and NFTs ‘Digital Slop’ with No Intrinsic Value

Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko has dismissed meme coins and NFTs as “digital slop” with no intrinsic value, comparing them to mobile game loot boxes, despite his blockchain hosting the most active meme coin ecosystem, which generates billions in trading volume. Yakovenko made the comments during a Twitter exchange with Base’s Jesse Pollak, questioning whether Zora coins provide any claims on future cash flows from creators. When challenged about Solana’s meme coin activity, he acknowledged the platform hosts similar speculative trading. I’ve said this for years. Memecoins and NFTs are digital slop and have no intrinsic value. Like a mobile game loot box. People spend $150b a year on mobile gaming. — toly 🇺🇸 (@aeyakovenko) July 27, 2025 Solana’s $15B Meme Coin Empire Thrives Despite Co-Founder’s Skepticism The criticism comes as Solana’s meme coin market reached $15.5 billion in July 2025, with platforms like LetsBonk capturing 70% market share and generating $1.72 million daily fees. BONK led last week’s weekly gains at 50.4% while Pudgy Penguins climbed 43.2% during the sector’s strongest rally since April. Solana launched over 1.1 million new tokens in 2024, with platforms like Pump.fun democratizing token creation despite nearly half a million launches occurring in a single month. Major meme coins on the network include BONK ($2.7B market cap), DOGWIFHAT ($1.1B), and Fartcoin ($1.3B). The co-founder’s stance creates tension with Solana’s positioning as the preferred blockchain for meme coin trading due to low fees and high throughput. The network has processed over $431 billion in transactions since its launch, with a significant portion attributed to speculative token trading. Source: Solana Explorer NFT activity on Solana has also surged, with the broader market experiencing 94% growth to $6.6 billion in July 2025. Major Solana NFT collections include Solana Monkey Business, DeGods, and Okay Bears, which are traded primarily on the Magic Eden marketplace. Blockchain’s Meme Coin Dominance Contradicts Founder’s Criticism LetsBonk has overtaken Pump.fun as the dominant Solana launchpad , launching a recorded 25,150 tokens in 24 hours and establishing itself as the 7th-largest revenue-generating protocol in crypto. BONK’s market capitalization reached $2.85 billion, with a recorded 24-hour trading volume of $1.49 billion. In fact, Grayscale added BONK to its Q3 “Assets Under Consideration” list, triggering a 12% price rally and institutional validation. Pump.fun has processed hundreds of thousands of token launches, including political memes like “Jeo Boden” and “Doland Tremp.” The platform’s PUMP token raised $500 million in July but crashed by 75% within 24 hours. Solana’s technical infrastructure supports the meme coin boom through multiple technical features, including Token Extensions, which enable confidential transfers, flexible transfer fees, and enhanced compliance features. Over 2,500 active developers work on the network, with half having 3+ years of experience. The total value locked in Solana DeFi has exceeded $10 billion, while the network hosts over 1,000 projects spanning DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and infrastructure. Source: DeFiLlama Major utility tokens include Serum, Raydium, and Orca, providing governance and exchange functions. The meme coin surge has driven altcoin season indicators to a 50 percent year-high. NFT Market Revival Challenges ‘Digital Slop’ Narrative Solana’s NFT ecosystem expanded rapidly due to its low fees and tools, such as the Candy Machine, which facilitated seamless launches. Blue-chip projects include DeGods, Solana Monkey Business, and SolPunks, the first on-chain generative collection. Magic Eden commands approximately 90% of Solana NFT trading volume, facilitating billions in secondary market transactions. The broader NFT market experienced a dramatic resurgence in July , with trading volumes spiking 51% to $136 million per week. 🖼️ NFT market cap surges 94% to $6.6 billion in July as CryptoPunk sells for $5 million with blue-chip collections driving 40% price jump. #NFTs #Trading https://t.co/e7qERHc30M — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 25, 2025 CryptoPunks floor prices increased 53% while Pudgy Penguins surpassed Bored Ape Yacht Club by market capitalization. Art Blocks returned to prominence with average sale prices jumping 156% after platform improvements. Profile picture NFTs dominated the market, accounting for 37% of the total volume, followed by Real-World Assets at 11%. Telegram NFTs gained momentum with Snoop Dogg’s collection selling out in 30 minutes for $12 million . Bored Ape Yacht Club announced Telegram sticker packs, while other major collections expressed similar interest.
CryptoNews2025/07/28 17:54
Ethereum Foundation internally transfers 1,000 ETH

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Paidun’s monitoring, the Ethereum Foundation internally transferred 1,000 ETH (about 3.88 million U.S. dollars) to the associated address 0xbC9a...fbC3. The address currently
PANews2025/07/28 17:38

