2025-08-02 Saturday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
SuperRare NFT platform loses $730K in RARE token exploit

SuperRare NFT platform loses $730K in RARE token exploit

NFT marketplace SuperRare suffered an exploit due to a critical bug in its staking contract.
SuperRare
RARE$0.04969-3.30%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0154-2.53%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004749-1.57%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/28 22:42
Plasma attracts $373 million in oversubscribed token sale

Plasma attracts $373 million in oversubscribed token sale

PANews reported on July 28 that according to CoinDesk, Plasma, a blockchain project focusing on stablecoins, has completed a public token sale, raising $373 million, more than seven times its
Moonveil
MORE$0.10022-0.11%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0154-2.53%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 22:30
Last week, global listed companies bought a net of $577 million in BTC. MSTR suspended purchases but raised $2.5 billion in new financing

Last week, global listed companies bought a net of $577 million in BTC. MSTR suspended purchases but raised $2.5 billion in new financing

PANews reported on July 28 that according to SoSoValue data, as of July 28, 2025 Eastern Time, the total weekly net inflow of global listed companies (excluding mining companies) in
Bitcoin
BTC$114,031.8-2.32%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011138+10.28%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 22:20
ECB adviser doubts digital euro can match US dollar stablecoins

ECB adviser doubts digital euro can match US dollar stablecoins

The ECB may rely on regulated euro stablecoins and private innovation to counter the dominance of US dollar stablecoins, says adviser Jürgen Schaaf.
MAY
MAY$0.05002-0.05%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 22:13
The GENIUS Act Was Passed, and the Trend of the Cryptocurrency Circle Changed: GMO Miner Became a New Entrance to Wealth

The GENIUS Act Was Passed, and the Trend of the Cryptocurrency Circle Changed: GMO Miner Became a New Entrance to Wealth

With President Donald Trump signing the Guidance and Establishment of a National Innovation for Stablecoins in the United States (GENIUS) Act on July 18, the cryptocurrency industry has ushered in a historic moment. The bill is the first federal legislation in the United States specifically for crypto assets, especially stablecoins, providing a clear legal framework and confidence support for the development of the entire industry, and greatly boosting market sentiment. At such an unprecedented turning point, more and more investors are beginning to look for new ways to both seize trends and achieve steady asset appreciation. Cloud mining, especially the GMO Miner cloud mining platform, is becoming the preferred choice of many investors. About GMO Miner GMO Miner is a technology platform focusing on cryptocurrency cloud mining services. It was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in the UK. The platform relies on global computing resources, intelligent mining algorithms and safe and compliant trading systems to provide users with stable and efficient mining income. Its service tenet is “to enable everyone to simply participate in the wealth opportunities of the blockchain era.” Advantages of GMO Miner Get $15 immediately after registration Intuitive interface designed for beginners and experienced miners. No extra fees: transparent pricing, no hidden service fees or management fees. Users do not need to buy expensive cryptocurrency mining equipment, sign contracts, and receive earnings every 24 hours. Multiple cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals available: DOGE, BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, USDC, LTC, USDT-TRC20, USDT-ERC20 and many other cryptocurrencies. Affiliate program allows users to receive up to 3% + 1.5% referral rewards and up to $210,00 in bonuses. Fund security: At GMO Miner, users’ funds are securely stored in a first-tier bank, and all users’ personal information is protected by SSL encryption. The platform provides insurance for each investment, underwritten by AIG Insurance Company. Simple Steps to Start Cloud Mining with GMO Miner Step 1. Choose GMO Miner as your provider: GMO Miner’s mining method is simple and direct, and users can start mining with zero threshold. The platform provides flexible contract income and withdrawal methods to ensure that every user can participate Step 2. Register an account: Visit GMO Miner’s official website, register for free using your email, and log in to access the dashboard to start mining Step 3. Purchase a contract: GMO Miner provides a variety of flexible contract options to meet users with different budgets and goals. For all contracts, please visit the official website of GMO Miner platform . You can get income the next day after purchasing the contract. When the account funds reach $100, you can choose to withdraw to your wallet or continue to purchase other contracts. The Future of Cloud Mining: Relying on the Policy to Release Asset Potential The passage of the GENIUS Act is hailed by the industry as the “Dodd-Frank moment of encryption”. Not only is the development prospect of stablecoins bright, but it also paves the way for the entire Web3 infrastructure. As a tool-based platform in this era, GMO Miner allows users to achieve sustainable digital wealth appreciation in an environment with clear policies and mature technologies without high-risk speculation. Whether you are a novice or an experienced user, GMO Miner welcomes people from all over the world to participate. For more details, please visit the GMO Miner official website .
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005043-7.68%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05572-0.71%
FUND
FUND$0.0279-0.28%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08217-6.60%
DOGE
DOGE$0.20659-3.51%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/28 22:01
The total DeFi TVL of the entire network exceeded US$153 billion, reaching a new high since May 2022

The total DeFi TVL of the entire network exceeded US$153 billion, reaching a new high since May 2022

PANews reported on July 28 that according to CoinDesk, DefiLlama data showed that the total locked value (TVL) of DeFi on the entire network exceeded US$153 billion, a new high
MAY
MAY$0.05002-0.05%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001991-0.30%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 21:48
Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 1,497 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 126,429 ETH

Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 1,497 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 126,429 ETH

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Lookonchain data, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 1,497 BTC (US$178 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an inflow
Bitcoin
BTC$114,031.8-2.32%
Ethereum
ETH$3,547.09-5.27%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011138+10.28%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 21:45
Volcon, a listed company, increased its holdings of 316.8 bitcoins, and its total holdings exceeded 3,500 bitcoins

Volcon, a listed company, increased its holdings of 316.8 bitcoins, and its total holdings exceeded 3,500 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 28 that according to investing, the US electric car company Volcon (stock code: VLCN) announced that since the last update on July 25, the company has
CAR
CAR$0.010852-18.14%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 21:31
Avalanche receives $250 million in RWA funding from Grove and Janus Henderson

Avalanche receives $250 million in RWA funding from Grove and Janus Henderson

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Cointelegraph, the institutional credit agreement Grove has partnered with asset management company Janus Henderson to deploy two real-world asset (RWA) funds with
RealLink
REAL$0.04609+1.27%
Allo
RWA$0.003579+1.87%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 21:27
Arbitrum Foundation plans to allocate $14 million to ARB to subsidize security audits of network projects

Arbitrum Foundation plans to allocate $14 million to ARB to subsidize security audits of network projects

PANews reported on July 28 that according to The Block, the Arbitrum Foundation plans to allocate $14 million worth of ARB tokens to subsidize security audits of blockchain projects on
Arbitrum
ARB$0.3867-5.01%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1806-3.37%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 21:23

Trending News

More

ETH跌破3500美元，日内下跌 3.36%

OpenAI completes $8.3 billion in financing, with a valuation of $300 billion

ADA might take years to hit $10, but this coin could soar from below $0.003 to $0.30 fast

IMF: Some crypto assets will be included in the National Economic Accounts System (SNA) and classified as "non-produced non-financial assets"

UK regulator lifts ban on crypto ETNs for retail investors