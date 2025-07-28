2025-08-02 Saturday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Altcoin Season Index Stalls but UNI, ARB, RAY Catch Bid on On-chain Activity

Altcoin Season Index Stalls but UNI, ARB, RAY Catch Bid on On-chain Activity

With the Altcoin Season Index hovering near 40 and Bitcoin dominance rising again, traders are scanning for selective opportunities outside the majors. While not a full-fledged altseason, the current environment is rewarding tokens that connect narrative rotation with actual usage. Uniswap, Arbitrum, and Raydium stand out as examples of DeFi protocols attracting renewed attention as 2025 enters its second half. Uniswap: DEX Liquidity Engine and Governance Token Uniswap continues to anchor decentralized trading, with UNI priced over $10 and a market cap of around $6.6 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. Daily volume remains close to $500 million, ensuring it holds a central role in the DEX space. Beyond trading liquidity, Uniswap’s development team is preparing for its v4 upgrade, which could streamline liquidity pools and expand features for builders. UNI’s governance function remains latent, but discussions around fee accrual have kept it relevant among analysts. In an altcoin rotation, UNI benefits from its entrenched role in DeFi and its governance potential. Arbitrum: Ethereum’s L2 Powerhouse Arbitrum remains the leading Ethereum Layer-2 by total value secured, with ARB trading around $0.44 and a $2.3 billion market cap, per CoinMarketCap. Its 24-hour trading volume sits above $400 million, reflecting steady demand even amid subdued index readings. Arbitrum Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) The ARB token underpins governance through the Arbitrum DAO, which has recently overseen grants and the rollout of upgrades like Stylus, designed to broaden developer access with Rust and C++. With Layer-2 adoption rising, ARB’s position at the center of Ethereum scaling could strengthen its market role as capital rotates into utility-driven plays. Raydium: Solana DEX with Growing Depth Raydium has consolidated its place as a liquidity hub within the Solana ecosystem. Priced near $3.20 with a market cap close to $850 million and daily volume above $160 million, it supports both retail traders and DeFi participants. Its integration with Solana staking and yield farming has expanded its user base, making it a candidate for increased visibility if Solana’s DeFi rebound continues. Waiting for Altcoin Season UNI, ARB, and RAY illustrate how capital rotation in a muted altcoin season can still favor tokens tied to functional ecosystems. While the index remains below the 75 threshold, these projects show that utility and governance continue to attract flows when market sentiment turns risk-on.
Chainbase
C$0.28755-7.51%
Raydium
RAY$2.668-6.41%
NEAR
NEAR$2.454-5.50%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1572-10.01%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/29 05:00
Mill City goes all-in on Sui with $450m treasury strategy

Mill City goes all-in on Sui with $450m treasury strategy

Mill City Ventures is committing $450 million to Sui, positioning itself as a bridge between traditional finance and blockchain’s next wave. With elite backers like Galaxy and Pantera, the move may accelerate Sui’s path to mainstream institutional use. On July…
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.945-0.61%
Wink
LIKE$0.009628-4.37%
MAY
MAY$0.05002-0.05%
Movement
MOVE$0.1316-3.30%
SUI
SUI$3.5241-4.73%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/29 04:13
ARK Invest Picks SOL Strategies for 3.6M SOL Staking – What’s Behind the Switch?

ARK Invest Picks SOL Strategies for 3.6M SOL Staking – What’s Behind the Switch?

<p>Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest has named SOL Strategies as its new Solana staking provider, marking a deeper move into crypto-native yield strategies. </p><p><a href="https://solstrategies.io/ark-invests-digital-asset-revolutions-fund-selects-sol-strategies-as-its-new-solana-staking-provider/">The decision</a> will see ARK transition the ARK Digital Asset Revolutions Fund&#8217;s Solana validator operations to the infrastructure operated by SOL Strategies, a publicly traded Canadian company, and the institutional custodian BitGo.</p><h2 class="wp-block-heading"><span id="h-ark-shifts-its-3-6m-solana-staking-to-sol-strategies-citing-institutional-infrastructure">ARK Shifts Its 3.6M Solana Staking to SOL Strategies, Citing Institutional Infrastructure</span></h2><span class="replacer"></span><p>The ARK Digital Asset Revolutions Fund, launched in 2020, invests in 10 to 12 digital assets with a long-term strategy focused on four- to five-year market cycles. As of now, the fund has over 3.59 million SOL delegated, worth approximately C$888 million (US$647.2 million), spread across more than 5,700 unique wallets. </p><p>Only 12% of the staked assets come from ARK’s treasury, with the majority contributed by third-party investors.</p><figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper"> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">🚨 ALERT 🚨<a href="https://twitter.com/ARKInvest?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ARKInvest</a> Digital Asset Revolutions Fund has selected SOL Strategies as their new Solana staking provider.<a href="https://twitter.com/CathieDWood?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CathieDWood</a> and her team chose our enterprise-grade infrastructure to power their institutional staking operations.<br /><br />This is validation. 🧵 <a href="https://t.co/qLpwkQiPlu">pic.twitter.com/qLpwkQiPlu</a></p>&mdash; SOL Strategies (@solstrategies_) <a href="https://twitter.com/solstrategies_/status/1949817236782297337?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 28, 2025</a></blockquote> </div></figure><p>“Being selected as ARK’s Solana staking provider represents significant validation of our institutional infrastructure and market position,” said Leah Wald, CEO of SOL Strategies. “Cathie Wood and her team at ARK are widely respected for their crypto and tech investing. Their confidence in our validator capabilities reinforces our commitment to providing best-in-class staking solutions for institutional clients.”</p><p>Speaking earlier this year at Solana Accelerate, <a href="https://x.com/SolanaFloor/status/1926009162892181782?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1926009162892181782%7Ctwgr%5E41b4dcaa8e394de64931265aca73ea95a019a89b%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&#038;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fsolanafloor.com%2Fnews%2Fark-invest-names-sol-strategies-as-exclusive-solana-staking-provider">Wood singled out Solana’s design</a> as a key differentiator. “Solana’s infrastructure is much more agile,” she noted. “At ARK, one of the things we look for in new technology is falling costs and accelerating uptake, and that’s certainly Solana.”</p><p>While staking remains attractive for its passive yield potential, it does come with risks. Validators that misbehave or go offline can be penalized through slashing, leading to losses for stakers. <a href="https://solanacompass.com/statistics/staking">According to Solana Compass</a>, over 403 million SOL, worth more than $73.5 billion, are currently staked on the network.</p><p>For SOL Strategies, the partnership with ARK comes amid a period of expansion and financial recalibration. The company reported <a href="https://solstrategies.io/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/Q2-2025-FS.pdf">a $3.5 million loss</a> in Q2 2025, though it saw strong growth in staking and validation revenue.</p><figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper"> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">🚨JUST IN: Speaking at <a href="https://twitter.com/solana?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Solana</a> Accelerate, <a href="https://twitter.com/ARKInvest?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ARKInvest</a> CEO <a href="https://twitter.com/CathieDWood?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CathieDWood</a> said: “One of the things we look for in new technology is falling costs and accelerating uptake—and that’s certainly Solana.” <a href="https://t.co/Ce9dSwcsIS">pic.twitter.com/Ce9dSwcsIS</a></p>&mdash; SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) <a href="https://twitter.com/SolanaFloor/status/1926009162892181782?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 23, 2025</a></blockquote> </div></figure><p>In March 2025, <a href="https://cryptonews.com/news/sol-strategies-expands-in-solana-staking-governance/">SOL Strategies acquired three Solana validators</a>, including Laine, one of the network’s most established operators. It also took ownership of the validator analytics platform Stakewiz.com.</p><figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper"> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">🛠️ SOL Strategies (<a href="https://twitter.com/solstrategies_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@solstrategies_</a>) finalized a $24M acquisition of Laine and Stakewiz in March, increasing its SOL stake to over 3.3 million. It also voted for the SIMD-228 proposal.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Solana?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Solana</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Web3?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Web3</a><a href="https://t.co/u56Ja92Vi2">https://t.co/u56Ja92Vi2</a></p>&mdash; Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) <a href="https://twitter.com/cryptonews/status/1909398239163695520?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 8, 2025</a></blockquote> </div></figure><p>In April, the company partnered with <a href="https://cryptonews.com/news/sol-strategies-launches-pengu-validator-with-pudgy-penguins/">Pudgy Penguins to launch the PENGU</a> Validator, which offers returns between 7% and 11% based on current network conditions.</p><figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper"> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">🐧 <a href="https://twitter.com/solstrategies_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@solstrategies_</a> teams up with <a href="https://twitter.com/pudgypenguins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@pudgypenguins</a> to launch the PENGU Validator on Solana, boosting staking rewards and strengthening blockchain infrastructure.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Solana?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Solana</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CryptoStaking?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CryptoStaking</a><a href="https://t.co/JKYWueCOCG">https://t.co/JKYWueCOCG</a></p>&mdash; Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) <a href="https://twitter.com/cryptonews/status/1912273279353864623?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 15, 2025</a></blockquote> </div></figure><p>That same month, the company announced <a href="https://cryptonews.com/news/sol-strategies-500m-note-sol-staking-yield/">a $500 million convertible note facility with ATW Partners</a> to acquire and stake SOL tokens through validators managed by SOL Strategies.</p><p>As of June 2, SOL Strategies reported holding more than 420,000 Solana (SOL) tokens, worth approximately $61 million. The partnership with ARK adds another high-profile name to its validator business, solidifying its presence in the institutional staking market.</p><h2 class="wp-block-heading"><span id="h-sol-strategies-moves-toward-nasdaq-listing-with-share-consolidation-plan">SOL Strategies Moves Toward Nasdaq Listing with Share Consolidation Plan</span></h2><span class="replacer"></span><p>According to our sources, SOL Strategies’ Nasdaq listing is expected in the first half of August as part of its expansion into the U.S. market. On June 19, the company, which currently trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), <a href="https://cryptonews.com/news/sol-strategies-files-for-nasdaq-listing/">filed a Form 40-F registration statement</a> with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as it seeks to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker “STKE”.</p><figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper"> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">SOL Strategies announces Board approval of a 1-for-8 share consolidation, previously authorized at the June 2025 AGM. The move supports meeting Nasdaq listing requirements.<br /><br />Subject to CSE approval.<br /><br />Read more here: <a href="https://t.co/PxZV0G4Aqe">https://t.co/PxZV0G4Aqe</a><br />FAQs: <a href="https://t.co/ILVj8Rh9JQ">https://t.co/ILVj8Rh9JQ</a> <a href="https://t.co/pLgiUtZlEf">pic.twitter.com/pLgiUtZlEf</a></p>&mdash; SOL Strategies (@solstrategies_) <a href="https://twitter.com/solstrategies_/status/1948004618492887454?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 23, 2025</a></blockquote> </div></figure><p>To meet Nasdaq’s minimum share price requirements, <a href="https://solstrategies.io/nasdaq-listing-moves-forward-as-sol-strategies-board-approves-stock-consolidation/">SOL Strategies announced</a> a 1-for-8 share consolidation on July 23. The reverse stock split, approved during the company’s annual general meeting in June, is expected to take effect around August 5, pending final approval from the CSE. </p><p>Currently, the company has 172.2 million common shares outstanding, along with more than 12 million warrants and 5.3 million stock options.</p><p>Despite its upcoming U.S. listing, SOL Strategies will continue to operate as a “foreign private issuer” under SEC guidelines. This designation allows the firm to follow Canadian corporate governance standards, which include maintaining a board structure different from that required for U.S.-based companies listed on Nasdaq.</p><figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper"> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Time to update the insider buying for SolStrategies <br /><br />Tony added today<br /><br />🟣250,000 shares @ 115,000 July 24th<br />🟣500,000 shares @ 121,000 July 24th<br /><br />Total insider buying for the last 30 days <br /><br />🟣51,400 @ $2.34 June 23rd<br />🟣250,000 @ $1.99 July 21st<br />🟣75,000 @ $1.99… <a href="https://t.co/NBdSeUoenV">https://t.co/NBdSeUoenV</a> <a href="https://t.co/Znd9g5DdUQ">pic.twitter.com/Znd9g5DdUQ</a></p>&mdash; Gally Sama (@hdcharting) <a href="https://twitter.com/hdcharting/status/1948531543129096303?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 24, 2025</a></blockquote> </div></figure><p>Meanwhile, investor confidence appears to be on the rise. <a href="https://x.com/hdcharting/status/1948531543129096303?s=46">Insider buying</a> has picked up, with investor Tony Guoga acquiring more than 1.25 million shares since late June. His latest purchase, 750,000 shares, was made on July 24, further fueling speculation around the company&#8217;s U.S. expansion plans.</p>
Chainbase
C$0.28755-7.51%
MAY
MAY$0.05002-0.05%
Safe Road Club
SRC$0.001153-0.51%
SynFutures
F$0.007883-5.43%
Humanity
H$0.03962-5.48%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/29 04:03
Grove Finance launches with a $250m RWA investment on Avalanche

Grove Finance launches with a $250m RWA investment on Avalanche

Grove Finance, an institutional-grade credit protocol in the Sky ecosystem, will go live on Avalanche, deploying up to $250 million in real-world assets to bolster the layer-1 blockchain’s tokenization traction. Grove, introduced recently as an institutional-grade platform designed to accelerate…
RealLink
REAL$0.04609+1.27%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00089-26.44%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6047-3.78%
Allo
RWA$0.003578+1.85%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/29 04:00
Brickken integrates Credefi for permissionless RWA lending

Brickken integrates Credefi for permissionless RWA lending

Brickken's integration with Credefi enables RWA holders to obtain peer-to-peer loans, without intermediaries.
Allo
RWA$0.003578+1.85%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/29 03:20
5 Bonk alternatives that could steal the spotlight in 2025

5 Bonk alternatives that could steal the spotlight in 2025

Forget Bonk. Five explosive memecoins are heating up for 2025, and LILPEPE might just lead the next meme-fueled market takeover. #partnercontent
Memecoin
MEME$0.001908-8.92%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002615-3.36%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/29 03:00
MARA Wraps $950M Notes Offering for Bitcoin and Expansion

MARA Wraps $950M Notes Offering for Bitcoin and Expansion

Key Takeaways: MARA’s $950M notes offering shows a growing reliance on convertible debt among crypto infrastructure firms. Access to capital markets is becoming a competitive advantage for miners seeking to expand their hashrate and accumulate Bitcoin. Institutional Bitcoin demand, amplified by ETF inflows, is influencing how miners allocate proceeds from large-scale fundraising. MARA Holdings has closed its upsized $950 million offering of 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2032 for Bitcoin and corporate expansion. MARA Completes Upsized $950 Million Offering of 0.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2032 https://t.co/QzQhbkDRlH — MARA (@MARA) July 28, 2025 According to a press release published on July 28, the transaction was finalized on July 25 and conducted as a private sale under Rule 144A of the Securities Act. $950 Million Raised by MARA Holdings The company reported net proceeds of approximately $940.5 million after discounts and commissions. MARA said it has already used $18.3 million of the funds to repurchase $19.4 million of outstanding 1.00% convertible senior notes due 2026. An additional $36.9 million went toward capped call transactions with initial purchasers and financial institutions. The majority of the remaining proceeds will be allocated to acquiring additional Bitcoin and funding corporate expansion initiatives. MARA said these include working capital support, scaling its infrastructure, pursuing strategic acquisitions, and paying down other obligations. The notes will mature on August 1, 2032, and may be converted into cash, MARA common stock, or a combination of both, at the company’s discretion. They are convertible prior to May 1, 2032, only under certain conditions, and thereafter until two days before maturity. The initial conversion rate is 49.3619 shares per $1,000 principal amount, equivalent to about $20.26 per share, subject to adjustments. The company also retains the right to redeem the notes for cash after January 15, 2030, if its stock trades at least 130% above the conversion price for a specified period. MARA noted that capped call transactions were arranged to mitigate dilution risk upon conversion and offset potential cash payments exceeding the principal amount. The cap price for these transactions was set at $24.14 per share, a 40% premium to MARA’s average stock price on July 23. Financing and Bitcoin Accumulation Many large crypto firms are navigating capital markets to strengthen their balance sheets while accumulating Bitcoin. Convertible debt structures are increasingly favored as they allow firms to raise funds without immediate dilution while positioning for potential equity upside. At the same time, the move underscores how institutional interest in Bitcoin is influencing corporate treasury management. With U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs and debt-financed acquisitions fueling demand, miners and infrastructure providers are competing not only on hashrate capacity but also on access to capital, a factor that may determine long-term industry leadership. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What role do interest-free notes play in corporate strategy? Because MARA’s notes carry a 0.00% coupon, the company avoids ongoing interest expenses. That frees more cash for operations and Bitcoin accumulation but shifts the focus to managing eventual conversion or redemption risk. How does the capped call structure protect MARA’s shareholders? The capped call transactions reduce dilution risk if the notes convert to equity, while setting an upper price limit where protection ends. This tool is increasingly used by firms issuing large-scale convertible debt. What risks come with funding expansion through debt in the mining sector? Debt commitments can pressure firms during downturns in Bitcoin’s price or periods of reduced mining profitability, increasing the importance of risk management and operational efficiency.
Moonveil
MORE$0.1001-0.35%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03908-2.97%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002119+2.07%
Capverse
CAP$0.0788-0.42%
Threshold
T$0.01673-3.90%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/29 02:35
Dow Jones down, S&P near records as markets focus on U.S.-China talks

Dow Jones down, S&P near records as markets focus on U.S.-China talks

U.S. stocks are mixed as initial enthusiasm over the U.S.-EU trade deal died down.
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13787-0.49%
U
U$0.01104+0.27%
NEAR
NEAR$2.454-5.50%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/29 02:12
Consensys Taps Aave to Launch Stablecoin Yield in MetaMask Wallets

Consensys Taps Aave to Launch Stablecoin Yield in MetaMask Wallets

Consensys, the Ethereum-focused software firm , has partnered with Aave to integrate a new feature into MetaMask wallets , allowing users to earn yield on stablecoins like USDC, USDT, and DAI. In a press release shared with CryptoNews, the firm said the new feature called “Stablecoin Earn” will be powered by Aave’s lending protocol and will give MetaMask’s user base access to passive income without leaving the wallet interface. The feature expands MetaMask’s current offering beyond staking and into DeFi lending. Stani Kulechov, founder of Aave Labs, said the move is intended to give people “more from their assets” and simplify access to decentralized finance. MetaMask, a product of Consensys, already serves more than 100 million users globally. Aave’s Lending Power Comes to Retail Wallets Launched in 2020, Aave has become one of the largest decentralized lending platforms in the space, with over $50 billion in total value locked. According to the firm, the partnership gives everyday users a path to earn stablecoin yield without interacting directly with DeFi protocols or exchanges. Gal Eldar, Global Product Lead at MetaMask, describes the collaboration as a step toward “putting stablecoins to work” in a wallet that millions already use. By embedding Aave’s lending markets into MetaMask, Consensys said it is removing barriers that may have previously kept new users out of DeFi. The firm explains it’s not just about yield. It’s about making complex financial tools available through trusted platforms. Stablecoin Earn will likely appeal to users seeking a low-friction way to put idle assets to use, particularly during uncertain markets. MetaMask Card Expands Use of DeFi Yield Beyond yield accumulation, MetaMask and Aave have teamed up on MetaMask Card, which allows users to spend yield-bearing aUSDC directly in real-world transactions. The card allows users to continue earning until the point of payment, blending traditional spending behavior with new digital finance capabilities. In June, Consensys said it was beefing up its Web3 arsenal with the acquisition of wallet infrastructure startup Web3Auth. This move comes amid growing concerns about the usability and risks of traditional seed phrase-based wallet systems. With around 35% of users reportedly failing to back up their seed phrases, many face the looming threat of losing access to their funds. 🦊 @Consensys has acquired @Web3Auth to integrate web2-style authentication into @MetaMask #Consensys #Ethereum https://t.co/MiZHIOAU9T — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 2, 2025 Aave Soars: 14.6% Growth Over Past Month On July 9, Aave ($AAVE) extended its rally , testing the $300 level as the leading protocol in DeFi. With institutional interest growing and liquidity at record highs, Aave’s momentum could breach $300 resistance. Traders were watching for the next confirmation. A clean breakout may fuel the next leg of the upward trend, reports Jimmy Aki from CryptoNews. Aave (AAVE) is currently trading at $291.78, reflecting a 14.76% gain over the past month, despite some recent volatility. The protocol maintains a strong position in the DeFi space with a $35.02 billion total value locked (TVL) and a 24-hour trading volume of $446.1 million, which has surged over 52%. While the market cap dipped slightly to $4.43 billion, the uptick in user activity and renewed momentum—possibly influenced by its integration with MetaMask Earn—shows renewed investor confidence in Aave’s decentralized lending infrastructure.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017722-9.39%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.193+5.57%
MAY
MAY$0.05002-0.05%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01116-0.26%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/29 00:13
US SEC postpones approval decision on Grayscale spot SOLANA ETF

US SEC postpones approval decision on Grayscale spot SOLANA ETF

PANews reported on July 28 that according to market news, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) postponed the approval decision for Grayscale's spot SOLANA ETF.
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062--%
U
U$0.01104+0.27%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 23:50

Trending News

More

ETH跌破3500美元，日内下跌 3.36%

OpenAI completes $8.3 billion in financing, with a valuation of $300 billion

ADA might take years to hit $10, but this coin could soar from below $0.003 to $0.30 fast

IMF: Some crypto assets will be included in the National Economic Accounts System (SNA) and classified as "non-produced non-financial assets"

UK regulator lifts ban on crypto ETNs for retail investors