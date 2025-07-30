MEXC Exchange
Bank of Korea to launch virtual asset committee to monitor crypto
The Bank of Korea has also renamed its CBDC research and development teams to reflect their focus on practical business department.
PANews
2025/07/30 14:15
The Smarter Web Company purchased an additional 225 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 2,050.
PANews reported on July 30 that according to the London Stock Exchange website, London-listed technology company The Smarter Web Company ( AQUIS: SWC ) announced that it will continue to
PANews
2025/07/30 14:15
FundBridge Capital Partners with Libeara to Deploy ULTRA, a U.S. Treasury Strategy Tokenized Product, on the Arbitrum Network
PANews reported on July 30th that fund management company FundBridge Capital and asset tokenization platform Libeara jointly announced that ULTRA, a tokenized U.S. Treasury bond product managed by FundBridge and
PANews
2025/07/30 13:56
Indonesia to raise taxes on cryptocurrency transactions
According to Reuters, the Indonesian Ministry of Finance announced on July 30 that it will increase the tax rate on cryptocurrency transactions starting August 1st. The tax rate for sellers
PANews
2025/07/30 13:54
Song Min, President of the Hong Kong Institute of International Finance, said: "Institutional advancement" will help Hong Kong explore the development path of stablecoins, which should be anchored in
PANews reported on July 30 that Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance will officially take effect on August 1, 2025. Song Min, Dean of the China Central Development Research Institute at Wuhan
PANews
2025/07/30 13:51
US SEC green lights in-kind creations and redemptions for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Tuesday that it has approved orders to permit in-kind creations and redemptions by authorized participants for crypto asset exchange-traded product (ETP) shares.
Fxstreet
2025/07/30 13:47
Layer 3 Signal: A Real On-Chain Attention Indicator
The Web3 world's obsession with "buzz" never ceases. Whether a new protocol suddenly becomes popular or an entire sector (such as InfoFi) becomes the focus of capital, "everyone is talking
PANews
2025/07/30 13:22
Twenty One Capital's Bitcoin holdings increased to 43,514, making it the world's third-largest corporate Bitcoin holder.
PANews reported on July 30th that official website data shows that Twenty One Capital, the Bitcoin treasury company headed by the son of the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, currently holds
PANews
2025/07/30 13:12
Yuanbi Technology completes US$40 million Series A2 financing round, led by ZhongAn International and others
PANews reported on July 30th that RD Technologies, a Hong Kong-based fintech group, announced the successful completion of its Series A2 funding round, raising nearly US$40 million. This round was
PANews
2025/07/30 13:06
Revolut Mulls Buying US Bank to Fast-Track American Licence: Report
Digital banking giant Revolut is reportedly exploring the purchase of a US bank as it seeks to accelerate its entry into the American market. The move would allow the UK’s largest fintech to bypass the often lengthy process of securing a banking charter from scratch. The company is considering acquiring a nationally chartered bank that already holds a licence, the Financial Times reported Tuesday. An acquisition would allow Revolut to lend in the US more quickly than applying for a banking charter independently, which can take years. Revolut weighs buying US bank to get licence https://t.co/YTVJXzbAlV — Financial Times (@FT) July 30, 2025 According to the report, the company is also said to be weighing applying for its own banking licence rather than entering through an acquisition. Revolut declined to comment on the matter. Trump-Era Policies Seen as Potential Boost to Revolut’s Licence Bid The fintech, which has 60m customers worldwide, has been searching for ways to deepen its presence in the US, one of the world’s largest financial markets. Winning an American banking licence would provide access to a vast base of customers and deposits at a time when UK fintechs are facing slower growth at home. US President Donald Trump’s deregulatory agenda has created a perception that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency could expedite the approval process for bank charters, the FT said. However, Revolut is still exploring the most efficient path forward. Revolut Eyes Middle East, Latin America as It Seeks Scale Abroad The company is already in talks for a $1b deal that would raise fresh capital and value the fintech at about $65b , the FT reported ths week. Part of the funding would help finance its global expansion. Revolut has considered similar strategies elsewhere, including a plan to acquire a Middle Eastern bank. It completed the purchase of Argentine bank Cetelem from BNP Paribas last month as part of its expansion drive. Although Revolut holds banking licences in Lithuania, which allows it to operate across the European Union, and in Mexico, it has yet to secure one in the UK. Regulators approved its application last year but imposed restrictions that continue to limit its lending activity. US Banking Approval Could Pave Way for Digital Asset Services The company’s international ambitions extend beyond traditional banking. Revolut, which has offered crypto trading in the UK and the European Economic Area, resumed limited crypto operations in Hungary this week. The move came after a regulatory freeze earlier this summer, when Hungary introduced a new law requiring all crypto service providers to hold a domestic licence. As of Oct. 2023, Revolut suspended its crypto services in the US due to regulatory uncertainty. Now, it’s push for an American banking licence could lay the groundwork for broader product offerings, including digital asset services, if approved. Industry observers say a US banking licence would mark a significant milestone for Revolut and help it compete with American fintech rivals.
CryptoNews
2025/07/30 12:49
