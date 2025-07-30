2025-08-02 Saturday

From Bitcoin to Ethereum, Decoding the "Steady Wealth Rules" of Crypto Millions

Article by: Crypto Unfiltered Article Compiled by: Block Unicorn Foreword You don't need to win the lottery or pick the next miracle coin to build wealth in cryptocurrency. While some
PANews2025/07/30 18:00
Are Samourai wallet founders going to jail? Execs set to plead guilty in DOJ case

The years-long federal case against the founders of privacy-focused Samourai Wallet is taking a major turn. According to court filings dated July 29, Samourai Wallet co-founders Keonne Rodriguez and William Lonergan Hill will formally plead guilty in their money laundering…
Crypto.news2025/07/30 17:50
Viewpoint: Bitcoin is still likely to hit new highs in the medium term, but we need to be wary of short-term momentum exhaustion

PANews reported on July 30th that Singapore-based crypto investment firm QCP Capital stated that Bitcoin remains firmly locked in a narrow range, struggling to break through the $120,000 mark, while
PANews2025/07/30 17:49
Is Pump.fun’s run over? Revenue crashes to 10-month low as struggles mount

Momentum is fading fast for Pump.fun, and the once-dominant memecoin launchpad is no longer ‘pumping’ like it used to. According to DefiLlama data, Pump.fun’s daily revenue slipped below $300,000 on July 28, one of its lowest levels since September 2024.…
Crypto.news2025/07/30 17:49
ALL4 Mining Launches Mobile App: Convert Your XRP, BTC, DOGE into Daily Rewards

ALL4 Mining has launched an innovative mobile application that provides a new way for cryptocurrency holders to increase their value. Through this application, users can convert their digital assets such as XRP, BTC and DOGE into daily passive income, thereby obtaining a more stable cash flow in the cryptocurrency market. In this rapidly developing digital age, how to effectively use the crypto assets in hand has become the focus of investors, and ALL4 Mining’s mobile application undoubtedly provides an answer worth trying . Key Highlights of the Mobile App Launch Seamless Mobile Mining: The new mobile app provides a user-friendly interface to easily monitor mining contracts, track daily earnings, and manage investments. Enhanced Security: Built with top-tier security measures from McAfee® and Cloudflare®, the app ensures your digital assets are protected wherever you are. Instant Rewards: New users who sign up through the app receive an instant $15 sign-up bonus and can earn $0.6 per day just for logging in. Diverse Contract Options: From one-day contracts starting at $15 to long-term investments, users can choose from a variety of mining plans to suit different budgets and goals. 24/7 Reliability: With 100% uptime and 24/7 technical support, the mobile app guarantees you uninterrupted access to mining operations. “The cryptocurrency market is expected to grow rapidly – ​​experts predict that by 2026, Bitcoin will reach $150,000, Litecoin will reach $500, Dogecoin will break the $1 mark, and XRP will soar to $10 – so the launch of our mobile app is timely,” said an ALL4 Mining spokesperson. “We are committed to making cloud mining convenient and secure, and our mobile solution will be a game-changer for users who seek flexibility and efficiency.” Simple Steps to Start Cloud Mining with ALL4 Mining Step 1: Choose ALL4 Mining as your provider: ALL4 Mining’s mining method is simple and straightforward , and users only need a minimum deposit to start mining. The platform ensures that everyone can participate by providing daily returns from mining contracts and flexible withdrawal methods. Step 2: Register an account: Visit the ALL4 Mining official website all4mining.com, create an account using your email address, log in to access the dashboard and start mining immediately. Step 3: Purchase a mining contract: ALL4 Mining offers a variety of contract options to suit different budgets and goals. Users can choose from the following options. Click to view all contract benefits . After purchasing the contract, the profit will be automatically credited to your account the next day. When the account balance reaches $100, you can choose to withdraw to your digital currency wallet, or continue to purchase contracts to get more profits. About ALL4 Mining ALL4 Mining is a fast-growing digital asset mining service provider and a global leader in cloud mining services. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in London, UK. After years of development, the company currently has more than 200 mining farms around the world, members in more than 200 countries and regions, and enjoys the trust of more than 9 million users worldwide. We believe that everyone should benefit from cloud mining and become a leader in the cloud mining industry. ALL4 Mining is committed to building a safe, compliant, transparent, clean, green, low-carbon, and environmentally friendly infrastructure power grid, providing a variety of stable and intelligent data processing service solutions for global customers. With a growing global mining network, ALL4 Mining provides institutional clients and digital asset enthusiasts with a more efficient mining experience. Join the cloud mining revolution by visiting the official website or downloading the ALL4 Mining mobile app today. With this new mobile app , managing your cryptocurrency investments will become easier and safer than ever before.
CryptoNews2025/07/30 17:45
BlackRock's 20-year veteran goes all-in on Ethereum. Joseph Chalom joins SharpLink, aiming to become the Ethereum equivalent of MicroStrategy.

Author: Zen, PANews As a yield-generating asset, Ethereum continues to attract institutional capital through mechanisms such as staking and re-staking. Recently, Joseph Chalom, a 20-year executive at BlackRock, the world's
PANews2025/07/30 17:31
Samourai Wallet co-founders to plead guilty to US charges related to the cryptocurrency mixing service

PANews reported on July 30 that according to Cointelegraph, Samourai Wallet co-founders Keonne Rodriguez and William Lonergan Hill will plead guilty to charges brought by the United States regarding their
PANews2025/07/30 17:13
A BTC whale, dormant for 14.5 years, transferred another 50 bitcoins, worth approximately $5.91 million.

PANews reported on July 30th that, according to Aiyi's monitoring, an ancient whale holding 3,963 bitcoins, dormant for 14.5 years, has recently become active again, transferring 50 BTC (approximately $5.91
PANews2025/07/30 17:01
TON Ecosystem STON.fi Completes $9.5 Million Series A Funding, Led by Ribbit Capital and CoinFund

PANews reported on July 30th that STON.fi, a leading decentralized exchange on the TON blockchain, completed a $9.5 million Series A funding round led by Ribbit Capital and CoinFund. The
PANews2025/07/30 16:58
Interpretation of Hong Kong Stablecoin Application Guidelines: The first batch of licenses are expected to be issued early next year, and holders must complete identity verification

Author: Nancy, PANews Hong Kong's stablecoin regulation is accelerating into a substantive phase. With the Stablecoin Ordinance set to officially come into effect on August 1, 2025, the Hong Kong
PANews2025/07/30 16:50

