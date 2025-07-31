MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-02 Saturday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Trump announces trade deal with South Korea: 15% tariffs + $350 billion in investment
PANews reported on July 31st that US President Trump announced on social media that the United States has agreed to a comprehensive and complete trade agreement with South Korea. The
TRADE
$0,13802
-0,39%
TRUMP
$8,851
-2,74%
Share
PANews
2025/07/31 07:46
Invesco Galaxy Submits Solana Spot ETF Listing Application to Cboe
PANews reported on July 31st that, according to a Cboe BZX exchange filing, Invesco Galaxy has submitted an application to the Cboe BZX exchange in the United States to list
SPOT
$0,0000000000000000000062
--%
Share
PANews
2025/07/31 07:42
Robinhood's crypto revenue for Q2 2025 was $160 million, compared to market expectations of $162.1 million.
PANews reported on July 31st that Robinhood's (HOOD.O) crypto revenue for Q2 2025 was $160 million, compared to market expectations of $162.1 million. Robinhood's monthly active users in the second
SECOND
$0,0000101
-24,06%
HOOD
$0,00002702
-6,40%
Share
PANews
2025/07/31 07:32
Meta's Q2 2025 revenue reached $47.52 billion, exceeding expectations.
PANews reported on July 31 that Meta Platforms (META.O) had revenue of $47.52 billion in Q2 2025 (including $46.563 billion in advertising revenue in the second quarter), compared to $39.07
SECOND
$0,0000101
-24,06%
Share
PANews
2025/07/31 07:31
Prosecutors Investigating Ex-South Korean President Yoon Quiz ‘Crypto Fraudster’
South Korean prosecutors probing the former President Yoon Suk-yeol and the former First Lady Kim Keon-hee have interrogated the suspected crypto fraudster Jon Bur Kim (real surname Park). Park, a crypto market maker and luxury sports car collector, has been indicted for crypto fraud . Prosecutors think he issued and manipulated two so-called “scam coins,” and manipulated their prices by issuing fake news about the tokens. However, prosecutors earlier this month established a possible link between Park’s case and that of the former First Lady. Kim Keon-hee is accused of peddling influence, stock manipulation, and other corruption-related charges. Former President Yoon: Arrest Warrant Incoming? Prosecutors are investigating Kim Keon-hee along with Yoon, who failed in a bid to declare martial law in South Korea in early December last year. Yoon’s refusal to share iPhone passcode disrupts special probe https://t.co/c8NXMuUcLc — The Korea Times (@koreatimescokr) July 29, 2025 The former President was later impeached. He has since been charged with various corruption-related offences. But Former President Yoon has twice refused to respond to court summons requests. This has led prosecution officials to consider requesting an arrest warrant. Yonhap reported that the probe has also expanded to Yoon and Kim’s associates. The South Korean news agency wrote that the special prosecution team is believed to be investigating the former senior prosecutor Kim Sang-min. Prosecutors believe Kim Sang-min may have “received illicit money” from the chief suspect in a crypto fraud case. Media outlets assume that this is Park, who is accused of embezzling 80.9 billion won ($58.1 million) worth of investors’ money. Prosecutors think that Park gave Kim Sang-min money to pay for motor vehicle rental fees. Kim Sang-min then allegedly used this money to pay for the vehicles as he attempted to win the People Power Party nomination for the Changwon Uichang district seat ahead of the April 10 legislative election last year. Kim Sang-min was ultimately unsuccessful in his bid, and was eliminated during the primaries. But prosecution officials appear to think that Kim Keon-hee used her influence to help him run. The special counsel team investigating allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon Hee has requested an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol, the team announced Wednesday. https://t.co/c7xp77LPWD — The Korea JoongAng Daily (@JoongAngDaily) July 30, 2025 Rug Pull Suspect Summoned The latest development appears to confirm reports from earlier this month . These claimed that the special prosecution team had asked to see the Park/scam coin case files. Prosecutors think that Park and a CEO surnamed Moon stole hundreds of billions of won. They think the duo issued and listed a suspected scam coin named Atube in 2021. They have also accused Park of masterminding a rug pull scam for a token named Podo Coin, also in 2021.
MAY
$0,05002
+0,50%
MOON
$0,08594
+43,85%
POWER
$0,01115
-0,44%
RUN
$0,0000023
-8,00%
MIN
$0,0214
-5,18%
Share
CryptoNews
2025/07/31 07:30
Scale AI competitor Surge AI in talks to raise funds at a $25 billion valuation
PANews reported on July 31st that Scale AI competitor Surge AI is in talks to raise funds at a $25 billion valuation. Surge AI's revenue in 2024 is expected to
AI
$0,122
-3,93%
Share
PANews
2025/07/31 07:23
The Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the fifth consecutive time
PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Jinshi, the Federal Reserve held its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%, in line with market expectations and marking the fifth consecutive
Share
PANews
2025/07/31 07:22
The White House released a digital asset report, but there was no substantial update on the Bitcoin reserve plan.
PANews reported on July 31st that the White House released its long-awaited digital asset report, outlining a national strategy to position the United States for global leadership in blockchain, cryptocurrency
WHITE
$0,0004995
+8,79%
HOUSE
$0,014292
-11,27%
Share
PANews
2025/07/31 07:15
Looking ahead to the next decade: Ethereum still has room for 100-fold growth
By Joe Zhou, Foresight News Today marks Ethereum's tenth anniversary. Over the past decade, Ethereum has become the asset with the highest return on investment globally, perhaps unmatched. Over the
JOE
$0,1497
-2,15%
Share
PANews
2025/07/31 07:00
Trump White House releases long-promised crypto report
The report rehashed many of the policy objectives touted by the Trump administration for regulating crypto in the United States.
WHITE
$0,0004995
+8,79%
HOUSE
$0,014292
-11,27%
TRUMP
$8,851
-2,74%
Share
PANews
2025/07/31 06:15
Trending News
More
Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.
Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force
OpenAI completes $8.3 billion in financing, with a valuation of $300 billion
ADA might take years to hit $10, but this coin could soar from below $0.003 to $0.30 fast
Fed's mouthpiece: The slowdown in the job market will test the Fed's unyielding interest rate policy