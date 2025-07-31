MEXC Exchange
OpenSea Releases Creator Studio 2.0, Supporting 20 Chain Creator Functionality Upgrades
PANews reported on July 31st that the OpenSea platform announced the official launch of Creator Studio 2.0, a comprehensive upgrade for on-chain creators. Users can create collections, schedule airdrops, and
PANews
2025/07/31 09:45
Jupiter Launches Jupiter Verify V4, Its Token Verification System
PANews reported on July 31st that Jupiter announced a major upgrade to Jupiter Verify, a public product within the Solana ecosystem, with the official release of Verify v4. This new
PANews
2025/07/31 09:44
The Ether Machine purchased nearly 15,000 ETH, with $407 million in funds available.
PANews reported on July 31st that The Ether Machine (NASDAQ: DYNX), a publicly traded company focused on generating returns from Ethereum staking, announced that it has purchased nearly 15,000 ETH
PANews
2025/07/31 09:40
USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC on the Ethereum chain
PANews reported on July 31 that according to Whale Alert, USDC Treasury has just destroyed 60,000,000 USDC on the Ethereum chain, worth approximately US$59,988,360.
PANews
2025/07/31 09:27
21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF
PANews reported on July 31 that according to Cointelegraph , 21Shares has submitted an S-1 amendment for its Solana ETF .
PANews
2025/07/31 09:26
A new address received 39,652 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $152 million
PANews reported on July 31 that according to Yu Jin, a new address has just received 39,652 ETH from Galaxy Digital , worth approximately 152 million US dollars. It is
PANews
2025/07/31 09:24
Cboe BZX, NYSE Arca propose simplified regulations for crypto ETF listings
Cboe BZX Exchange and NYSE Arca have submitted proposals to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that would allow crypto exchange-traded funds to list under a standardized framework. The proposed rule changes aim to eliminate the need for case-by-case approvals…
Crypto.news
2025/07/31 09:22
A whale sold out its FARTCOIN holdings within two months and bought 413 million PUMP tokens.
According to a report by PANews on July 31st, Onchain Lens reported that a whale sold all of its 3.85 million FARTCOIN holdings after two months, earning 11,890 SOL (approximately
PANews
2025/07/31 09:15
CBOE Submits Universal Listing Standards for Crypto Asset ETPs, SOL and XRP ETPs Expected to Launch in Q4
PANews reported on July 31st that Greg Xethalis, General Counsel of Litecoin Capital, stated on the X platform that the CBOE has submitted an application for universal listing standards for
PANews
2025/07/31 09:01
Where is the lowest compliance cost for starting a U-card business? Hong Kong may be the best choice
Original Author: Shao Jiayi, Huang Wenjing Over the past two years, many people working in payment, wallet, and crypto products have been quietly focusing on one direction: the U-card. To
PANews
2025/07/31 09:00
