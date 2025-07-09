MEXC Exchange
H100 Group raises approximately $54 million in additional funding to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy
PANews reported on July 9 that according to an official announcement, the Swedish H100 Group raised an additional 516 million Swedish kronor (about 54 million U.S. dollars) through the sixth
PANews
2025/07/09 14:41
US sanctions network aiding North Korean IT workers in targeting crypto companies
Continuing its crackdown on North Korea’s efforts to infiltrate U.S. companies, the Treasury Department has sanctioned two individuals and four entities for aiding malicious IT workers in infiltrating crypto firms. A North Korean national, Song Kum Hyok, and a Russian…
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 14:40
Nasdaq-listed GameSquare Secures $8M to Initiate $100M ETH Treasury
Media and entertainment firm GameSquare has announced a public offering to fund its newly launched Ethereum (ETH)-based treasury strategy. The company board has approved $100 million ETH treasury allocation in phased investments. Announced Tuesday, GameSquare has priced an underwritten public offering aiming to raise $8.0 million in gross proceeds. The raise will help accelerate its ETH fund management strategy, which is supported by a strategic alliance with Dialectic. “This new treasury management strategy enhances our financial flexibility and allows us to support a defined capital allocation plan that is focused on pursuing additional ETH asset purchases, funding potential share repurchases and reinvesting in our growth initiatives,” said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. The ETH strategy targets yields of 8-14%, significantly higher than standard ETH staking returns of 3-4%. The initiative also includes potential diversification into NFTs and stablecoins to “amplify returns.” Today, we announced the pricing of our underwritten public offering to accelerate our Ethereum treasury strategy. Full release: https://t.co/9Bz1LVw1N1 pic.twitter.com/WQk5pgZjJD — GameSquare Holdings Inc. (@GSQHoldings) July 8, 2025 GameSquare Strategy Applies Multi-Layered Risk Management Protocols The company noted that it will implement an ETH-focused yield generation strategy using Dialectic’s Medici platform. The strategy “applies machine learning models, automated optimization, and multi-layered risk controls” in order to generate risk-adjusted returns. “Our crypto strategy reinforces our existing foundation in gaming, technology, and media, and is aligned with the broader trend of institutional adoption of digital assets,” Kenna added. This represents a high-risk, high-reward financial strategy that diverges from conventional corporate treasury management. While the strategy potentially offers superior returns, the approach could expose the company to substantial crypto market volatility and regulatory uncertainty. GameSquare Opens 45-Day Window for Underwriters Additionally, GameSquare has opened a 45-day option window for underwriters to purchase more shares, indicating growing confidence. The purchase of up to 1.26 million more shares further increases potential dilution. A financial strategist at Stock Titan noted that the move is a speculative pivot that ties GameSquare’s financial health to crypto markets. The significant crypto exposure fundamentally changes its risk profile and may signal challenges in its core business that are driving this unorthodox treasury approach, the analyst added. Following the announcement, GameSquare Holdings (GAME) stock closed at $1.54 on Tuesday , gaining a 58% amid strong buying activity.
CryptoNews
2025/07/09 14:34
The Smarter Web Company raises approximately £10.34 million through new share issuance
PANews reported on July 9 that according to an official announcement, the British listed company The Smarter Web Company disclosed that it has completed a subscription financing of 10.3415 million
PANews
2025/07/09 14:18
Ethereum security revolution coming? Vitalik Buterin drops bold proposal
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has proposed an improvement to the blockchain to boost Ether’s network security. Buterin plans to cap each Ethereum transaction at 16.77 million gas and reduce the risk of attacks on the blockchain.
Fxstreet
2025/07/09 14:14
Coinbase launches $5M bug bounty on Cantina to secure Base and on-chain products
Coinbase has launched a $5 million bug bounty program hosted on Cantina, aimed at strengthening the security of its on-chain products and the Base layer 2 network. The program, which was announced on July 8, is one of the biggest…
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 14:04
OpenSea acquires Rally Wallet to expand mobile and token trading capabilities
OpenSea has acquired Rally Wallet, a mobile-native crypto wallet startup, in a move aimed at expanding its reach into mobile and token-based trading. The acquisition was announced on July 8 by Rally co-founder and chief executive officer Chris Maddern, who…
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 14:03
US charges 2 men over $650M OmegaPro crypto scam
US prosecutors charged two men for allegedly running the crypto fraud scheme OmegaPro, which promised 300% returns to investors.
PANews
2025/07/09 13:55
New Zealand to Ban Crypto ATMs, Restrict Crypto Transfers in Anti-Money Laundering Reform
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Decrypt, the New Zealand government is making major reforms to curb money laundering and criminal financing, so New Zealand will stop using
PANews
2025/07/09 13:54
A long-dormant whale recently became active again, transferring nearly $1.88 billion worth of BTC in 24 hours
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale/institution that had been dormant for 4-6 years has recently become active again, transferring 9,000 BTC (worth $977
PANews
2025/07/09 13:47
