MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-02 Saturday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Zeng Yuchao, Managing Director of Futu: Two of its platforms have obtained virtual asset licenses to lay out the Web3 ecosystem
PANews reported on July 9 that Zeng Yuchao, managing director of Futu Group, said that Futu Securities, a subsidiary of the company, had successfully completed the upgrade of Hong Kong
LAY
$0.00782
-15.91%
VIRTUAL
$1.2339
-3.68%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 17:55
BitsLab reveals another critical vulnerability in TON virtual machine and receives official thanks
PANews reported on July 9 that BitsLab disclosed that its security team TonBit recently discovered a null pointer dereference vulnerability in the INMSGPARAM instruction in the TON virtual machine (TVM)
TON
$3.617
+2.20%
VIRTUAL
$1.2339
-3.68%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 17:51
Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin circulation exceeds $500 million
PANews reported on July 9 that according to The Block , the circulation of RLUSD , a dollar-pegged stablecoin issued by Ripple , has exceeded US$ 500 million in seven
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 17:41
The new ‘decentralization theater’: Crypto projects are still controlled by the few | Opinion
Without actual decentralization, the industry will find itself increasingly isolated even from the very communities it claims to empower.
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 17:34
2025 Q2 Dapp Market Report: AI agent applications top the list, RWA and games drive NFT recovery
Author: Sara Gherghelas , DappRadar Compiled by: Tim, PANews AI agents top the market, RWA redefines the value of NFT, DeFi attracts money but loses momentum, and the $6.3 billion
TOP
$0.000096
--%
AI
$0.1221
-2.32%
DEFI
$0.001987
+0.45%
NFT
$0.0000004756
-1.38%
RWA
$0.003581
+2.60%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 17:29
A whale sold over a million $FARTCOIN and bought a large amount of $USELESS
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Onchain Lens, a whale had just sold 1.07 million $FARTCOIN, worth about $1.13 million, and bought 4.4 million $USELESS at $0.26 per
USELESS
$0.255617
-0.23%
FARTCOIN
$0.99206
-0.38%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 17:28
Bitcoin eyes gains as dollar index sinks to 21-year lows — Can BTC surge past all-time high?
A weakening U.S. dollar is opening the door for a possible new surge in Bitcoin, stirring questions about whether one of finance’s most familiar patterns is about to play out again. That’s the view in a July 9 analysis shared…
BTC
$114,038.21
-1.92%
GAINS
$0.02454
-3.30%
U
$0.01108
+0.91%
INDEX
$1.241
-9.21%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 17:20
H100 Group raises $54 million for its Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
Swedish health tech firm H100 Group has raised over $54 million via share and convertible debenture issues to accelerate its Bitcoin accumulation strategy. H100 Group AB, a Swedish health technology company focusing on longevity and AI-driven health services, has successfully…
AB
$0.008328
-0.79%
AI
$0.1221
-2.32%
VIA
$0.0153
-6.70%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 17:18
Emirates Airlines and Crypto.com Sign MoU to Integrate Cryptocurrency Payments Next Year
PANews reported on July 9 that according to an announcement on the Emirates official website, Emirates has signed a memorandum of understanding with Crypto.com and plans to integrate Crypto.com Pay
COM
$0.017728
-9.39%
SIGN
$0.06931
-2.85%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 17:11
Crypto groups back lawsuit over DOJ crackdown on open-source code
A coalition of major crypto groups is urging a federal court to reject the DOJ’s effort to apply money transmission laws to open-source software.
MAJOR
$0.15842
+1.11%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 17:08
Trending News
More
Virtu Financial increased its holdings by 175 BTC in the second quarter and currently holds 410 BTC
ETH跌破3500美元，日内下跌 3.36%
Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev integrates Solflare as official wallet provider
Treasury Secretary Bessent says U.S. at Golden Age of crypto
Stretch, Stride, Strike, Strife: understanding Strategy preferred stocks. Who gets compensated first if company faces problems?