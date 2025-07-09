2025-08-02 Saturday

Bitcoin ETF had a net inflow of 718 BTC, while Ethereum ETF had a net inflow of 11,803 ETH

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Lookonchain, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 718 BTC (about 78.23 million USD) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an
2025/07/09
GMX official clarification: GMX V1's order keeper account is not the attacker's address

PANews reported on July 9 that GMX officially announced that the order keeper account of GMX V1 (0xd4266f8f82f7405429ee18559e548979d49160f3) was only responsible for executing orders on GMX V1 and was not
2025/07/09
GMX V1 Vulnerability Emergency Warning: Official Recommendation: Turn off the leverage function and set the parameter to "1" to prevent GLP casting

PANews reported on July 9 that according to GMX officials, GMX V1 has been attacked by a vulnerability. Officials recommend that all GMX V1 fork projects take two measures immediately:
2025/07/09
ZachXBT: Circle has not frozen more than 9 million stolen USDC

According to PANews on July 9, chain detective ZachXBT tweeted that in response to a $40 million attack, the attacker used CCTP to bridge funds from Arbitrum to Ethereum, and
2025/07/09
Japanese Firm Remixpoint Secures $215 Million Funding to Purchase 3,000 Bitcoins

Japanese energy consulting firm Remixpoint has raised approximately 31.5 billion yen ($215 million) through a financing round dedicated exclusively to Bitcoin investments. The company announced that its short-term objective is to acquire 3,000 BTC , although this target may be adjusted based on Bitcoin’s market price and Remixpoint’s stock performance (3825.T). In a July 9 statement translated from Japanese, Remixpoint explained, “ We have become even more convinced of Bitcoin’s future, and this decision is the result of extensive discussions to enhance corporate value from a risk-return perspective, while also keeping future options open. “ リミックスポイント本日開示 ファイナンスにて約315億円資金調達 資金使途、全額BTC取得 目先『3000BTC保有』を目指す ※BTC価格、株価により変動あり （初回以降は3日連続取引日の平均株価） 背景 より一層ビットコインの未来に確信を 持ち、議論を重ねた結果となります。… — リミックスポイント公式Xアカウント (@remixpoint_x) July 9, 2025 Japanese Remixpoint Building on Existing Bitcoin Strategy Remixpoint has been accumulating Bitcoin since September 2024, establishing itself as a significant corporate holder in the cryptocurrency space. According to Bitcoin treasuries data, Remixpoint ranks as the 30th publicly listed company by Bitcoin holdings with 1,051 BTC, surpassing firms like Nano Labs and The Smarter Web Company at the time of writing. The company’s commitment to Bitcoin was demonstrated earlier this year when it approved a ¥1 billion ($7 million) Bitcoin purchase following a board resolution in May. 🇯🇵 Japan’s Remixpoint approves another $7M Bitcoin purchase, raising total crypto holdings to $84M. #Japan #Remixpoint #Bitcoin https://t.co/ozpqS3v3QL — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 26, 2025 Beyond Bitcoin, Remixpoint has expanded its digital asset holdings to include Ethereum ( ETH ), Solana ( SOL ), and Avalanche ( AVAX ). In September 2024, the firm invested approximately $351,700 to acquire 130.1 ETH , 2,260.5 SOL, and 12,269.9 AVAX tokens. The Japanese firm’s crypto commitment extends to executive compensation, with the company becoming the first Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed entity to pay its CEO and President entirely in Bitcoin. According to the report, CEO Yoshihiko Takahashi characterized this decision as a “ clear signal ” of his commitment to corporate value and shareholder-focused governance. Moreover, Remixpoint’s stock price has demonstrated a strong correlation with Bitcoin’s performance, benefiting from the cryptocurrency’s success. When Bitcoin reached its lows of $77,000 in April, 3825.T shares traded at ¥328 ($2.26). As Bitcoin climbed above $109,000 in May, the stock price more than doubled to ¥701 ($4.88). Source: Bitcoin Treasuries At press time, Remixpoint shares trade at 592 yen, reflecting a 3.86% increase in the last 24 hours and over 64% year-to-date gains, according to Google Finance . Growing Japanese Corporate Bitcoin Adoption Remixpoint’s strategy aligns with an emerging trend among publicly listed companies that incorporate Bitcoin into their balance sheets. While U.S.-based companies like MicroStrategy have popularized this approach , Remixpoint joins a growing list of Japanese firms adopting similar models. Metaplanet, another Bitcoin-focused Japanese company, has consistently expanded its holdings of BTC. 🛒 Japanese investment firm @Metaplanet_JP has unveiled an ambitious new target to amass 210,000 BTC by the end of 2027. #Metaplanet #Bitcoin https://t.co/jCQ3G0uzPC — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 6, 2025 On Monday, Metaplanet purchased an additional 2,205 BTC , bringing its total Bitcoin holdings to 15,555 BTC, valued at approximately 225.8 billion yen ($1.7 billion). In April, NASDAQ-listed Japanese beauty and cosmetic surgery clinic operator SBC Medical Group Holdings completed a Bitcoin purchase worth over $418,000 . Moreover, Japan’s evolving regulatory landscape is supporting the increased adoption of cryptocurrencies. The country is preparing to formally recognize crypto assets as financial products under its Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and is moving toward approving Bitcoin ETFs. These developments are expected to encourage more Japanese companies and citizens to embrace Bitcoin and cryptocurrency investments. Government officials are also considering Bitcoin as a reserve asset. Satoshi Hamada, a member of parliament from the Party to Protect the People from NHK, has called for the establishment of a national Bitcoin reserve , similar to recent proposals from lawmakers in Argentina, Russia, and other countries.
2025/07/09
Linda Yaccarino Announces Resignation as X Platform CEO

PANews reported on July 9 that Linda Yaccarino posted on X that she has decided to step down after two years as CEO of the X platform. Yaccarino said she
2025/07/09
Regulatory arbitrage down under: Aussie laws fueling a surge in XRP/AUD premiums

Australia’s MiCA-style crypto laws are quietly reshaping XRP markets, driving sustained XRP/AUD premiums and opening the door to regulated arbitrage at scale. #partnercontent
2025/07/09
GMX: Trading on GMX V1 and the minting and redemption of GLP have been suspended. About $40 million has been stolen

PANews reported on July 9 that according to GMX officials, GMX V1 's GLP pool on Arbitrum suffered a vulnerability attack, and about $ 40 million of tokens were transferred
2025/07/09
US Senator: Blockchain and digital assets will continue to exist

PANews reported on July 9 that according to CoinDesk, U.S. Senator Tim Scott said, "Blockchain technology and digital assets will not disappear, they will continue to exist."
2025/07/09
GMX admits V1 vulnerability to hackers and offers 10% white hat bounty

PANews reported on July 9 that according to PeckShield, GMX has been hacked and lost about $42 million. At present, the attacker has transferred about $9.6 million of cryptocurrency across
2025/07/09

