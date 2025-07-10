MEXC Exchange
Australia begins second phase of tokenized asset and CBDC settlement trials with major banks
The Reserve Bank of Australia is advancing a pilot to test digital money and tokenized settlements, with regulatory relief granted to participants to enable testing beyond current regulatory frameworks. Australia’s central bank, in partnership with the Digital Finance Cooperative Research…
Crypto.news
2025/07/10 20:04
Stablecoin startup Agora receives $50 million in Series A funding led by Paradigm
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Fortune magazine, Agora, a stablecoin startup, announced that it had received a $ 50 million Series A funding led by blockchain venture
PANews
2025/07/10 20:04
YZi Labs announces investment in blockchain infrastructure platform Aspecta
PANews reported on July 10 that YZi Labs announced a strategic investment in blockchain infrastructure platform Aspecta . Aspecta is committed to providing intelligent authentication, price discovery and lifecycle liquidity
PANews
2025/07/10 20:00
Kinto: Confirmed that there is a vulnerability and is conducting a full investigation
PANews reported on July 10 that according to official news, Kinto confirmed that $KToken deployed on Arbitrum was attacked by a vulnerability outside the Kinto network. Kinto said that other
PANews
2025/07/10 19:51
Data of 27,000 Bitcoin Depot customers exposed in massive breach
The crypto ATM operator kept the leak quiet for over a year, citing federal procedures and law enforcement investigations. According to a recent filing with the Maine Attorney General’s office, the breach was first detected on June 23, 2024, when…
Crypto.news
2025/07/10 19:43
Ethereum rises beyond $2,800 nearing 10-year anniversary
Ethereum surges past the $2,800 mark on July 10, ahead of the project’s ten-year anniversary. So far, the token has jumped by more than 6.4%. According to data from crypto.news, the token’s value reached a peak at $2,816 on July…
Crypto.news
2025/07/10 19:42
Market News: Ghana requires virtual asset companies to complete registration before August 15
PANews reported on July 10, market news: Ghana requires virtual asset companies to complete registration before August 15.
PANews
2025/07/10 19:41
Ant Group to integrate USDC stablecoin into its global blockchain platform pending U.S. regulatory approval
Ant Group’s international arm is reportedly planning to adopt Circle’s USDC stablecoin once it meets full U.S. regulatory compliance. Jack Ma-backed Ant Group Co. is preparing to integrate Circle Internet Group Inc.’s USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin into its global blockchain…
Crypto.news
2025/07/10 19:40
James Wynn once again shorts Bitcoin with 40x leverage
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Onchain Lens , James Wynn ( @JamesWynnReal ) once again established a short position in Bitcoin ( $BTC ) with a 40x
PANews
2025/07/10 19:36
EU financial regulator reviews Malta’s fast-track authorization process for crypto assets
PANews reported on July 10 that according to CoinDesk , the European Securities and Markets Authority ( ESMA ) recently conducted a peer review of Malta's authorization procedures under the
PANews
2025/07/10 19:28
