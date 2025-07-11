MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-02 Saturday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Stablecoin platform Agora raises $50M in series A led by Paradigm
Stablecoin infrastructure firm Agora has raised $50 million in a Series A round led by Paradigm with participation from Dragonfly Capital. According to a July 10 announcement, the funding will support expansion of Agora’s AUSD ecosystem and the rollout of…
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/11 15:33
Deputy Director of the National Financial and Development Laboratory: The development model of RMB stable currency can be "internal and external integration"
Author: Yang Tao, Deputy Director of the National Finance and Development Laboratory Source: National Finance and Development Laboratory The development model of RMB stable currency can be "internal and external"
TAO
$347.62
-2.92%
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 15:30
The whale that shorted BTC four times since March has added another $3 million in margin, with a floating loss of $10.96 million
PANews reported on July 11 that according to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the whale that has shorted BTC many times since March 2025 replenished another 3 million USDC margin an hour and
BTC
$114,066.24
-2.06%
USDC
$1.0003
+0.04%
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 15:29
Analysis: Although Bitcoin has hit a new high, the market has not yet fully digested the positive news, and there is still room for further growth
PANews reported on July 11 that Matrixport released a report this week saying that the price of Bitcoin has broken through a record high. This round of rise was not
NOT
$0.002118
+3.16%
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 15:21
Bitcoin surges past $118K all-time high without overheating as on-chain data signals more upside
Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of $118,399 early on July 11 during Asian trading hours, marking another major milestone in the ongoing bull market. Yet, unlike past euphoric peaks, this breakout appears fundamentally calmer and more structurally sound. In…
MORE
$0.10047
--%
MAJOR
$0.15901
+1.33%
BULL
$0.003914
+1.18%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/11 15:19
Ethereum's market value exceeds that of German software company SAP, and its global asset market value ranking rises to 35th
PANews reported on July 11 that according to 8marketcap data, the market value of Ethereum has now reached 360.6 billion US dollars, surpassing the German multinational software company SAP and
NOW
$0.00771
-0.12%
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 15:11
German state lender NRW.BANK issues €100M blockchain bond on Polygon
NRW.BANK, Germany’s largest regional development bank, has issued a €100 million digital bond using the Polygon blockchain. The announcement was made via Polygon’s (POL) official X account on July 10. The two-year bond is fully digital, registered under Germany’s Electronic…
BANK
$0.05545
-0.59%
BOND
$0.2007
-1.27%
POL
$0.2004
-3.04%
VIA
$0.0153
-6.70%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/11 15:07
Crypto scammer Nicholas Truglia sentenced to 12 years in prison for failing to pay $20m restitution
Hacker Nicholas Truglia’s 18-month prison sentence has been upgraded to 12 years after he failed to pay $20 million in restitution for the victim of a SIM-swap he conducted back in 2018. According to a report by the Inner City…
CITY
$0.9396
-0.86%
SWAP
$0.0889
-3.82%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/11 15:04
The future of work is AI-powered. Decentralization makes it fair | Opinion
Decentralized AI isn’t a silver bullet, but it builds rights and attribution into the system, offering creators a seat at the table they’ve long been denied.
T
$0.01671
-3.29%
AI
$0.1224
-2.15%
FUTURE
$0.15087
+29.05%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/11 14:57
GMX hacker message says "funds will be returned soon"
PANews reported on July 11 that according to information shared by 23pds, Chief Information Security Officer of SlowMist Technology, the GMX hacker sent a message to the GMX deployer address
GMX
$12.3
-2.84%
SOON
$0.1547
+6.83%
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 14:50
Trending News
More
Virtu Financial increased its holdings by 175 BTC in the second quarter and currently holds 410 BTC
ETH跌破3500美元，日内下跌 3.36%
Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev integrates Solflare as official wallet provider
Meme Daily: A glimpse into the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (July 31, 2025)
OpenAI completes $8.3 billion in financing, with a valuation of $300 billion