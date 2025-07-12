MEXC Exchange
Musk's xAI plans a new round of financing, with the target valuation soaring to US$200 billion
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Jinshi, citing the Financial Times, Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI is preparing for a new round of financing, and the company's valuation
PANews
2025/07/12 08:14
A wallet associated with the Ethereum Foundation sold 1,206.7 ETH, worth about $3.61 million
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a wallet associated with the Ethereum Foundation has sold 1,206.7 ETH with a total value of $3.61 million. In
PANews
2025/07/12 08:10
Former Bitzlato CEO asks Trump for pardon after pleading guilty and serving 18 months in prison
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Cointelegraph, citing Russian state media TASS, Anatoly Legkodymov, a Russian citizen and former CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange Bitzlato, requested a federal
PANews
2025/07/12 08:08
Decoding the global liquidity cycle: Where are we?
Author:hoeem Compiled by: Saoirse, Foresight News Wealth inherited from generation to generation is often born in the transition from a tightening cycle to an easing phase. Therefore, clarifying one's position
PANews
2025/07/12 07:31
Bitcoin shows potential for more growth after hitting new all-time high
Bitcoin (BTC) smashed the $118,000 mark for the first time in its history on Friday.
Fxstreet
2025/07/12 07:07
Bitzlato co-founder requests US pardon after guilty plea — Report
US President Donald Trump has issued five pardons for figures in the crypto and blockchain industries, and may have received requests from Changpeng Zhao and Sam Bankman-Fried.
PANews
2025/07/12 06:05
Crypto Week could pave way for heightened Presidential corruption: House Democrats
Lawmakers Maxine Waters and Stephen Lynch revealed on Friday that they are working to rally Democratic opposition to several digital asset legislation set for House deliberation during Crypto Week, slated for the week of July 14.
Fxstreet
2025/07/12 05:11
France opens criminal investigation into X for alleged algorithmic manipulation
French J3 cybercrime unit launches probe into X’s algorithm as EU scrutiny intensifies.
PANews
2025/07/12 05:09
US Democrats push back on digital asset bills with ‘anti-crypto corruption week’
House Republicans announced a "crypto week" to consider three digital asset bills starting on Monday, but Democratic leaders are pushing back.
PANews
2025/07/12 04:50
DDC announces $100m Bitcoin treasury partnership with Animoca Brands
DDC Enterprise Limited, an e-commerce firm best known as a leading Asian food company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has announced a $100 million strategic partnership with web3 company Animoca Brands. The companies said in an announcement that…
Crypto.news
2025/07/12 03:34
