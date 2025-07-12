2025-08-02 Saturday

Analysis of PUMP on-chain public offering data: USDC accounts for 97%, while USDT accounts for only about 3%

PANews reported on July 12 that according to the on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), the public offering data on the PUMP chain showed: - Full credit limit of USD 500
PANews2025/07/12 22:44
pump.fun: Tokens will be transferred to public sale participants within 48-72 hours, and cannot be traded or transferred during the distribution phase

PANews reported on July 12 that pump.fun announced on the X platform that in the next 48-72 hours, all tokens purchased through the official platform or exchange will be transferred
PANews2025/07/12 22:41
NFTs are booming—just without the crowd

NFTs like f(x) wstETH and Pudgy Penguins saw explosive gains this week, driven by high-value trades. But the market faces a paradox: soaring valuations, fewer hands.
GAINS
Crypto.news2025/07/12 22:29
PUMP token public sale has completed 100% sales progress

PANews reported on July 12 that according to the official page information, the public sale of PUMP tokens has completed 100% of the sales progress, and the amount of funds
PANews2025/07/12 22:13
pump.fun token PUMP public sale has started

PANews reported on July 12 that according to the official platform, the public sale of pump.fun token PUMP has started.
PANews2025/07/12 22:01
Economist: Bitcoin supply is not important, what matters is Satoshi supply

PANews reported on July 12 that economist Peter Schiff wrote on the X platform: What if the supply of Bitcoin is 21 billion instead of 21 million? If each Bitcoin
PANews2025/07/12 21:28
In the past hour, three whales deposited about 7 million USDC into HyperLiquid to do long PUMP

According to PANews on July 12, according to Lookonchain monitoring, PUMP will start public sale in about 1 hour. In the past hour, three whales deposited about 7 million USDC
PANews2025/07/12 21:06
Trump has sent tariff letters to 24 trading partners in four batches

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Jinshi, Trump has sent tariff letters to 24 trading partners in four batches: 1. The first batch of 14 countries on July
PANews2025/07/12 20:58
Next week's macro outlook: CPI Judgment Day is coming, Bitcoin may continue to hit a record high

PANews reported on July 12 that although the July 9 tariff deadline has passed, market participants are still facing many uncertainties. US President Trump has begun to send letters to
PANews2025/07/12 20:51
Trump announces 30% tariffs on EU and Mexico

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump announced a 30% tariff on the European Union and Mexico.
PANews2025/07/12 20:32

