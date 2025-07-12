MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-02 Saturday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
A whale/institution transferred another 26,000 ETH to CEX in the past three days, and a total of 146,000 ETH was transferred in one month.
PANews reported on July 13 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, a whale/institution has transferred 26,000 ETH (US$74.11 million) to CEX in the past three days. Previously, the
ETH
$3,543.79
-4.80%
Share
PANews
2025/07/13 08:28
Two executives of the crypto payment company MoonPay allegedly transferred $250,000 to a fake fraud address
PANews reported on July 13 that according to The Block, a document submitted by the U.S. Department of Justice showed that Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO of crypto payment company Moonpay, and
U
$0.01108
+0.91%
JUSTICE
$0.00007292
+0.98%
Share
PANews
2025/07/13 08:15
The Ethereum Foundation has begun to change. Can ETH return to its peak?
Written by: Pzai, Foresight News On July 10, the Ethereum Foundation released “The Future of Ecosystem Development”, launching a series of profound architectural reforms for the Ethereum Foundation aimed at
ETH
$3,543.79
-4.80%
CHANGE
$0.00224439
-4.98%
FUTURE
$0.15086
+29.03%
Share
PANews
2025/07/13 08:00
Crypto VC funding: H100 Group leads with $54m investment, Agora Finance raises $50m
Venture capital funding in the crypto sector totaled $165.1 million during the week of July 6–12, spread across 10 projects spanning AI, infrastructure, gaming, and financial services. The largest round went to H100 Group, which raised $54 million, while finance…
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/13 04:00
Kyber Network Crystal jumps 90%, XRP price cools down post rally
As XRP stabilizes around $2.70 and the broader crypto market catches its breath, a wave of smaller altcoins is stealing the spotlight, led by a 95.3% surge in Kyber Network Crystal.
XRP
$3.0023
-1.21%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/13 02:31
LILPEPE rises above Bonk, PEPE, SHIB, and the best memecoin to buy in July 2025
LILPEPE is gaining ground as July’s leading memecoin pick, rivaling DOGE and SHIB with real value and blockchain innovation. #partnercontent
BONK
$0.00002603
-2.32%
SHIB
$0.00001219
-3.02%
DOGE
$0.20617
-2.59%
PEPE
$0.00001057
-2.75%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/13 01:40
Beware of FOMO disease as Bitcoin enters banana zone, ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ author warns
"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has revealed he bought Bitcoin at $110,000, embracing what analyst Raoul Pal calls the market’s impending “Banana Zone.”
FOMO
$0.00001541
-7.28%
PAL
$0.007504
-3.37%
BANANA
$23.6
-4.91%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/13 01:30
A whale PUMP transferred about 25 million USDC to 29 addresses before the public sale, and finally 7 addresses successfully received 5.15 million USDC
According to PANews on July 12, according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), the address E1bQJ...x2bux subscribed 40 million USDC from Circle when PUMP was rumored to be
AI
$0.1222
-2.70%
USDC
$1.0003
+0.04%
PUMP
$0.002585
-0.03%
Share
PANews
2025/07/12 23:34
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 371 million US dollars, mainly short orders
PANews reported on July 12 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $371 million, of which $86.8485 million
Share
PANews
2025/07/12 23:30
Trump whale ff.sol invests 1 million USDC in PUMP token pre-sale
According to PANews on July 12, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the TRUMP whale ff.sol participated in the PUMP token pre-sale by creating a new wallet and investing 1 million USDC.
SOL
$164.26
-5.24%
WALLET
$0.02249
-0.61%
USDC
$1.0003
+0.04%
TRUMP
$8.844
-2.16%
TOKEN
$0.01538
-1.22%
Share
PANews
2025/07/12 22:57
Trending News
More
Virtu Financial increased its holdings by 175 BTC in the second quarter and currently holds 410 BTC
ETH跌破3500美元，日内下跌 3.36%
Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev integrates Solflare as official wallet provider
Meme Daily: A glimpse into the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (July 31, 2025)
OpenAI completes $8.3 billion in financing, with a valuation of $300 billion