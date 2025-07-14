2025-08-02 Saturday

A user accidentally destroyed 10 million $PUMP tokens

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain , someone accidentally destroyed 10 million $PUMP tokens worth $ 75,000 when cleaning up airdropped junk coins. Lookonchain reminds people not
PANews2025/07/14 09:30
A new wallet invested $4 million in HyperLiquid and went long $PUMP

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Onchain Lens, a newly created wallet deposited $4 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a $PUMP (1x leverage) long position.
PANews2025/07/14 09:03
An ETH whale sold 3,441 ETH and made a profit of over one million US dollars

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Ember, an on-chain ETH whale sold 3,441 ETH at $ 2,960 per ETH today in exchange for $ 10.18 million USDC ,
PANews2025/07/14 09:00
Grok AI officially lands on Tesla's in-car system

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Tesla's official website, Grok, an artificial intelligence assistant developed by xAI , has begun to be pushed to eligible Tesla vehicles. The
PANews2025/07/14 08:58
SpaceX has agreed to invest $2 billion in xAI

PANews reported on July 14 that according to the Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk's SpaceX has agreed to invest $ 2 billion in its artificial intelligence company xAI , an
PANews2025/07/14 08:34
As Bitcoin hits new highs, the era of inscriptions ends

Written by: Shisijun Preface "The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks." ——These words engraved in the Bitcoin Genesis Block witnessed the beginning of an era. And
PANews2025/07/14 08:30
OpenAI again delays release of open models to allow for more safety testing

PANews reported on July 14 that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman posted on X (formerly Twitter ) that the company has again postponed the release of the open model originally scheduled
PANews2025/07/14 08:22
SharpLink Gaming purchased another 16,374 ETH 7 hours ago, and its holdings have reached 270,000

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Ember, SharpLink Gaming purchased another 16,374 Ethereum ( ETH ) seven hours ago, worth about $ 48.85 million. Its total ETH holdings
PANews2025/07/14 08:15
Today's Fear and Greed Index remains at 74, the same as yesterday

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Alternative.me data, today's cryptocurrency panic and greed index is still 74, the same as yesterday, and the market state is still in
PANews2025/07/14 08:06
Telegram launches new video ad banner format

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Telegram Info, Telegram has recently launched a bottom advertising banner in channel videos, which is a text block with a maximum length
PANews2025/07/14 07:58

