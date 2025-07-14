MEXC Exchange
LianLian Digital's stock price closed up 23.51%. It had announced that it planned to raise funds to develop blockchain technology in the payment field.
According to PANews on July 14, Lianlian Digital (02598), a Hong Kong-listed company, closed up 23.51%, reaching a high of HK$14.2. According to previous news, LianLian Digital plans to raise
PANews
2025/07/14 16:30
Web3 builders are dangerously complacent about quantum risks | Opinion
Web3 was born from the idea that trust lies in math, not intermediaries. Quantum computing is about to test that creed.
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 16:20
Dolce & Gabbana USA cleared in $25m DGFamily NFT lawsuit
Italian luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana has secured a crucial win in a class-action lawsuit that alleges the brand failed to deliver promised benefits tied to its $25 million DGFamily NFT project. Court documents published on July 11 reveal that…
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 16:20
AguilaTrades' long BTC profit exceeded $41 million, with a liquidation price of $108,680
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Ember’s monitoring, after experiencing consecutive losses, trader AguilaTrades not only made up for the previous loss of $34.18 million by relying on
PANews
2025/07/14 16:11
Ten years of blockchain: it is flourishing everywhere, but how well has it been implemented?
Author: Zhou Ziqi (City University of Hong Kong) In 2015, the launch of the Ethereum mainnet opened up a new era of smart contracts for blockchain technology and laid the
PANews
2025/07/14 16:01
Abraxas Capital shorted BTC, ETH, and Solana, with cumulative losses exceeding $100 million
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Abraxas Capital’s two wallets on the Hyperliquid platform have accumulated losses of more than $107 million due to shorting crypto
PANews
2025/07/14 15:52
Smart money made over $20 million on TRUMP and ZEREBRO and bought $276,000 of AVA in 10 days
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a smart whale who had made $18.2 million and $2 million by investing in TRUMP and ZEREBRO respectively, has recently
PANews
2025/07/14 15:44
Telegram becomes a full launchpad with Orbitt 2.0
Token launches are now even simpler. Learn how one Telegram bot combines creation, liquidity, and visibility, without developers, dashboards, or centralized exchanges. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 15:36
Wintermute may be one of the $PUMP market makers and has received a small test transfer from the project party
PANews reported on July 14 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, in the past 11 hours, addresses related to the Pump.fun project conducted a small test transfer of 10 PUMPs,
PANews
2025/07/14 15:18
This frog memecoin could outperform SHIB’s 2021 rise and PEPE’s 2023 boom
Little Pepe is jumping into the memecoin spotlight with a mix of viral energy and real utility, poised to outshine past legends like Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 15:16
