Sequans, a listed company, spent $79 million to increase its holdings by 683 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,053 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 14 that according to an official announcement, French IoT semiconductor company Sequans Communications (NYSE: SONS) announced that it had purchased an additional 683 bitcoins at a
PANews
2025/07/14 18:10
Metaplanet strengthens Bitcoin portfolio with $94 million amid market pump
The Japanese top corporate Bitcoin holder is doubling down on its treasury strategy with another major buy. On July 14, 2025, the Tokyo-based investment company announced the acquisition of an additional 797 Bitcoin (BTC) for approximately $93.6 million. The purchase…
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 18:09
Czech central bank makes first crypto investment with $20m Coinbase shares buy
The Czech central bank made its first investment into a crypto company by acquiring 51,732 Coinbase shares. At current market prices, the shares are now worth over $20 million. This purchase marks the first investment made by the Czech National…
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 18:08
Metaplanet CEO joins forces with several companies to acquire shares of South Korean company SGA to advance Asia's Bitcoin reserve strategy
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Decrypt, Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich took action in Thailand earlier this month and used the newly approved acquisition of a Korean listed
PANews
2025/07/14 17:51
Bitcoin ETF inflows surged 250% last week as Bitcoin broke all-time highs
A flood of institutional capital into U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs helped Bitcoin push past all-time highs multiple times, as net inflows surged 250% week-on-week. According to data from SoSoValue, the 12 spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $2.72 billion in net inflows…
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 17:43
Tornado Cash developer Roman Storm seeks $500K in donations ahead of criminal trial
Roman Storm, co-founder of privacy protocol Tornado Cash, is urgently appealing for $500,000 in donations to support his legal defense as his criminal trial begins today, July 14, in Manhattan. In a message posted to X on July 12, Storm…
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 17:37
Report: Bitcoin takes advantage of the recovery of risk assets and ends range fluctuations
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Jinshi, Tickmill analyst Patrick Munnelly said in a report that Bitcoin broke through $120,000 for the first time, and its upward momentum
PANews
2025/07/14 17:30
The CPC Central Committee: Improve the rules for hearing financial disputes in emerging fields such as digital currency and mobile payment
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Xinhua News Agency, the CPC Central Committee issued an opinion on strengthening trial work in the new era. The opinion mentioned that
PANews
2025/07/14 17:29
Lloyds Bank, Aberdeen Investments partner with crypto exchange Archax to allow digital assets as collateral for FX contracts
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Bloomberg, Lloyds Banking Group Plc and fund management company Aberdeen Investments have reached a cooperation with the crypto exchange Archax to allow
PANews
2025/07/14 17:24
@qwatio once again opened a BTC short position with 40x leverage, having previously accumulated losses of $25.8 million
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the whale @qwatio returned again and opened a BTC short position with a 40x leverage. Previously, he had accumulated
PANews
2025/07/14 17:18
Trending News
Virtu Financial increased its holdings by 175 BTC in the second quarter and currently holds 410 BTC
ETH跌破3500美元，日内下跌 3.36%
Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev integrates Solflare as official wallet provider
Meme Daily: A glimpse into the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (July 31, 2025)
OpenAI completes $8.3 billion in financing, with a valuation of $300 billion