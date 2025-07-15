MEXC Exchange
Data: 4,500 Bitcoins were transferred from an unknown wallet to Galaxy Digital, about $537 million
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Whale Alert , at 9:42 Beijing time, 4,500 bitcoins (about US$537 million) were transferred from an unknown wallet to Galaxy Digital .
PANews
2025/07/15 09:50
Hong Kong stocks of digital currency concept stocks opened higher, with Yunfeng Financial (00376.HK) rising by more than 21%
According to PANews on July 15, Hong Kong stocks of digital currency concept stocks rose at the opening, Yunfeng Financial (00376.HK) rose by more than 21%, Jinyong Investment (01328.HK) rose
PANews
2025/07/15 09:41
Theo launches thBill, connecting on-chain capital with U.S. Treasuries through technical integration with Fundbridge, Libeara and other institutions
Theo, an institutional investment platform, announced the official launch of its Beta version and the launch of its core product thBill. Through technical integration with Libeara, asset management giant Wellington
PANews
2025/07/15 09:34
Smart money bought PUMP in large quantities, making a short-term profit of $60,000
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Aunt Ai , @FlippingProfits , a wallet that had accumulated a profit of $ 17.29 million in $TRUMP , $MELANIA , $LIBRA
PANews
2025/07/15 09:30
A whale deposited 5 million USDC into HyperLiquid, simultaneously buying PUMP and opening a PUMP short position
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Onchain Lens , a whale deposited $5 million USDC into HyperLiquid , bought 423 million PUMPs for $2.3 million, and opened a
PANews
2025/07/15 09:04
Or two multi-signature wallets belonging to the same entity spent more than $100 million to purchase 33,366 ETH
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Onchain Lens, two multi-signature wallets (possibly belonging to the same entity) spent a total of $100.54 million to purchase 33,366 ETH at
PANews
2025/07/15 08:56
Coinbase will also add support for Pump.fun (PUMP) on the Solana network
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Coinbase Assets, Coinbase will soon support Pump.fun (PUMP) assets on the Solana network (SPL tokens). Earlier today, Coinbase announced that it will
PANews
2025/07/15 08:41
Antalpha Appoints Derar Islim as Chief Operating Officer
PANews reported on July 15 that according to GlobeNewswire , Antalpha Platform Holdings ( NASDAQ: ANTA ) announced the appointment of Derar Islim as the company's Chief Operating Officer and
PANews
2025/07/15 08:36
Coinbase to launch Pump.fun (PUMP) token on Base network and add experimental label
PANews reported on July 15 that Coinbase announced that it will launch the Pump.fun (PUMP) token on the Base network and add the Experimental tag to it. Officials remind users
PANews
2025/07/15 08:35
AguilaTrades once again opened a BTC position of over $400 million, with a current floating profit of $33.32 million
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Yujin, @AguilaTrades , who had the "$ 400 million position losing money curse", rolled over again in the early morning and increased
PANews
2025/07/15 08:29
