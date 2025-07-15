MEXC Exchange
Aqua 1, which previously invested $100 million in WLFI governance tokens, was revealed to be associated with Web3port
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Beincrypto, the source of funds for World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a decentralized financial project supported by Trump, was exposed to be suspicious.
Berachain shares new Proof of Liquidity proposal with 33% incentives going to BERA rewards
Berachain mainnet has shared a proposal containing details about its Proof of Liquidity upgrade which would set aside 33% of PoL incentives to the BERA rewards model. Shared on the mainnet’s public forum, the proposal is meant to introduce a…
Standard Chartered Bank Launches Bitcoin and Ethereum Spot Trading Services for Institutional Clients
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Reuters, Standard Chartered Bank launched Bitcoin and Ethereum spot trading services for institutional clients through its UK branch to meet the growing
Analysis: Bitcoin short liquidations climb, approaching $122,000 resistance
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Matrixport analysis, the volume of short liquidations of Bitcoin has increased significantly recently, approaching the highs of early November 2024. At that
After years of tokenization experience, Standard Chartered's incubation platform Libeara has a global ambition for RWA
Author: Nancy, PANews Tokenization is rapidly moving from concept to practice, becoming a high-frequency buzzword in the global financial field. Both crypto-native institutions and traditional financial giants are now exploring
U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters warns cryptocurrency bill could spark massive fraud
PANews reported on July 15 that according to The Block, U.S. Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters once again publicly opposed the GENIUS and Clarity cryptocurrency bills, warning that these bills could
Market News: Oracle to invest $1 billion in cloud and AI services in Amsterdam
PANews reported on July 15 that market news: Oracle (ORCL.N) will invest US$1 billion in cloud services and artificial intelligence services in Amsterdam.
LA sheriff deputies admit to helping crypto ‘Godfather’ extort victims
The Justice Department says two LA Sheriff deputies admitted to helping extort victims, including for a local crypto mogul, while working their private security side hustles.
The Blockchain Group raises €6 million to advance Bitcoin vault strategy
PANews reported on July 15 that The Blockchain Group announced that it has completed a capital increase of approximately 6 million euros to strengthen its Bitcoin Vault corporate strategy. Of
Bitcoin-powered darknet Abacus Market goes dark — exit scam or silent takedown?
Abacus Market, once the largest Bitcoin-enabled darknet marketplace serving Western users, has gone dark in what analysts believe is a major exit scam. TRM Labs reported on July 14 that the platform’s web infrastructure, including its clearnet mirror, became unreachable…
