MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-02 Saturday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
OFA Group, a listed company, has reached a $100 million equity financing agreement to establish a cryptocurrency reserve
PANews reported on July 15 that according to an official announcement, construction services company OFA Group (Nasdaq: OFAL) has obtained a $100 million (expandable to $200 million) equity financing arrangement
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 20:37
A New Zealand woman was accused of stealing her mother's savings to invest in cryptocurrency, and then suspected of murdering her mother and faking the scene of her death
PANews reported on July 15 that according to The Block, the Wellington High Court in New Zealand heard a case of matricide involving cryptocurrency investment. The 53-year-old defendant Julia DeLuney
INVEST
$0.0004561
-13.94%
MOTHER
$0.006136
-8.23%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 20:31
The U.S. June core CPI annual rate was 2.9%, and the seasonally adjusted core CPI monthly rate was 0.2%
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jinshi, the U.S. unadjusted core CPI annual rate in June was 2.9%, in line with expectations of 3.00% and the previous value
CORE
$0.4783
-7.14%
JUNE
$0.193
+4.43%
U
$0.011
-0.18%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 20:31
1INCH price surges 75% in a week as 1inch Swap DEX hits $700B volume
1INCH price has rallied to $0.39 after breaking extended consolidation, boosted by the $700B milestone in DEX volume. However, bearish RSI divergence raises risk of breaking the established uptrend structure if the price falls below the $0.30 support. 1inch (1INCH)…
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/15 20:26
Function raises $10M seed round led by Galaxy to launch first fully reserved, composable Bitcoin yield product
Crypto infrastructure firm Function has secured $10 million in seed funding to scale FBTC, its fully reserved Bitcoin product, amid rising demand for BTC-based yield solutions. Crypto infrastructure firm Function, previously known as Ignition, has successfully raised $10 million in…
BTC
$113,941.06
-2.40%
SEED
$0.001047
-1.13%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001255
+0.07%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/15 20:26
Analyst: CPI lower than expected will affect the pricing of future interest rate cuts
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jinshi, US interest rate strategists Jersey and Hoffman said that the market continues to price in a consumer price index of more
MORE
$0.10037
-0.10%
INDEX
$1.244
-9.06%
FUTURE
$0.15086
+29.03%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 20:25
Publicly traded company Cycurion launches subsidiary to build $10 million cryptocurrency reserve
PANews reported on July 15 that cybersecurity and digital infrastructure company Cycurion, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU) announced the establishment of a wholly-owned crypto subsidiary, Cycurion Crypto, to establish a $10 million
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 20:24
Vitalik Buterin: L2s should maximize the use of L1 security tools
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin advocates for the optimization of Layer1 security and decentralization features to streamline how builders develop Layer2s. In a recent X post, Buterin comments on a take about how alternative Layer1s eventually end up becoming Layer2s overtime.…
L1
$0.00658
-1.64%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/15 20:21
Canadian Publicly-Owned Red Light Holland Announces Bitcoin Balance Sheet Strategy
PANews reported on July 15 that according to an official announcement, Canadian listed company Red Light Holland announced the implementation of a Bitcoin balance sheet strategy and appointed Scott Melker
RED
$0.3388
-1.88%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 20:17
Henan issues risk warning: Beware of illegal fundraising in the name of stablecoins
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jiemian News, the Henan Provincial Office of the Working Mechanism for Preventing and Combating Illegal Financial Activities has recently warned that some
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 20:12
Trending News
More
Virtu Financial increased its holdings by 175 BTC in the second quarter and currently holds 410 BTC
ETH跌破3500美元，日内下跌 3.36%
Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev integrates Solflare as official wallet provider
Meme Daily: A glimpse into the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (July 31, 2025)
OpenAI completes $8.3 billion in financing, with a valuation of $300 billion