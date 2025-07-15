MEXC Exchange
Bitwise Launches Third-Party Reserve Proof for its BITB ETF
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Bitcoin News, Bitwise has launched a third-party proof of reserves for its BITB ETF, which is verified daily by the US accounting
PANews
2025/07/15 21:33
U.S. House Rules Committee approves encryption bill for full House deliberation
PANews reported on July 15 that according to itcoin Magazine, the U.S. House of Representatives Rules Committee has passed a rule allowing cryptocurrency-related bills to be reviewed at plenary sessions
PANews
2025/07/15 21:28
BTC Digital, a US-listed company, plans to raise $6 million to purchase ETH
PANews reported on July 15 that according to PR Newswire, Nasdaq-listed BTCDigital announced that it has reached a final agreement with institutional investors to raise US$6 million through the issuance
PANews
2025/07/15 21:27
Institution: Bitcoin still has some way to go before it is widely adopted
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jinshi, Matt Britzman, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said that after Bitcoin recently soared to an all-time high, Bitcoin still has a
PANews
2025/07/15 21:15
Publicly traded company Autris reveals it has increased its Bitcoin reserves to $1.3 million
PANews reported on July 15 that according to an official announcement, as of July 13, 2025, the Bitcoin reserves of the listed company Autris (OTC: AUTR) have increased to $1.3
PANews
2025/07/15 21:14
Here’s why the stock and crypto markets rose after the US inflation data
The stock and crypto markets drifted upwards on Tuesday, July 5, after the U.S. published mixed consumer inflation data. Futures tied to the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 rose by 160 and 30 points, respectively. Bitcoin (BTC) pared back some…
Crypto.news
2025/07/15 21:11
Goldman Sachs: U.S. potential inflation remains relatively mild overall. If it remains stable, the Fed may resume rate cuts in the fall
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jinshi, Kay Haigh, global co-head of fixed income and liquidity solutions at Goldman Sachs, said: "Although the consumer price index released today
PANews
2025/07/15 21:10
Final votes on three pieces of U.S. encryption legislation, including the GENIUS Act, are expected to take place tomorrow or Thursday
PANews reported on July 15 that according to crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett, according to the voting arrangement sent by US Majority Leader Steve Scalise last night, after the GENIUS Act,
PANews
2025/07/15 21:08
Risc Zero’s “Boundless” Incentivized Testnet Launches
PANews reported on July 15 that according to CoinDesk, zero-knowledge proof technology company RISC Zero launched a decentralized ZK computing market incentive test network (Mainnet Beta) called "Boundless" on Coinbase's
PANews
2025/07/15 21:04
A Survival Guide for Crypto Newbies: How to Build Wealth Long-Term
Author: Alertforalpha Compiled by: Vernacular Blockchain Let’s face it: as a newbie, crypto investing can ruin you if you’re not careful. Most crypto related content is either hype or technical
PANews
2025/07/15 21:00
