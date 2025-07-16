MEXC Exchange
Whale 8a5nSU sold $PUMP and made a profit of $3.416 million
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Lookonchain , whale 8a5nSU invested a total of $ 5 million USDC through 5 wallets to participate in the $PUMP public sale
USDC
$1.0003
+0.04%
PUMP
$0.002589
-0.95%
PANews
2025/07/16 13:22
Trump personally appointed Powell 7 years ago, but now he is trying his best to force him to resign
Author: Fairy, ChainCatcher Editor: TB, ChainCatcher Can “renovation” also remove the Chairman of the Federal Reserve? Trump began to "bombard" Powell during the election, and now he is using the
NOW
$0.0077
+0.52%
TRUMP
$8.836
-2.97%
PANews
2025/07/16 13:00
OpenAI: ChatGPT users are experiencing increased error rates, and the company team is working to implement mitigation measures
PANews reported on July 16, market news: OpenAI said that it has discovered that ChatGPT users are experiencing increased error rates, and the company team is working hard to implement
HARD
$0.007418
-1.96%
PANews
2025/07/16 12:29
The jury of Tornado Cash co-founded Storm is composed of 7 women and 5 men, half of whom are under the age of 31.
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the first day of the trial of Tornado Cash co-founder Storm has ended. The jury consists of 7 women and
STORM
$0.01448
-0.27%
PANews
2025/07/16 12:27
Shanghai adds 5 registered generative artificial intelligence services
PANews reported on July 16 that as of July 14, Shanghai had added 5 generative AI services that had completed registration, and a total of 100 generative AI services had
AI
$0.1222
-3.85%
PANews
2025/07/16 12:16
Trump strikes deal to unblock crypto bills in House, GENIUS Act set for vote
US President Donald Trump steps in to revive momentum for crypto legislation in the US House of Representatives. On Wednesday, Trump announced that 11 of the 12 House representatives have agreed to support the GENIUS ACT bill.
ACT
$0.03894
-3.23%
HOUSE
$0.014347
-10.71%
TRUMP
$8.836
-2.97%
Fxstreet
2025/07/16 12:13
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 16, 2025 – Bitcoin Rally Eases, Ethereum Holds Above $3,100 on Institutional Demand
The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with the total crypto market cap falling 3%. Bitcoin is up 0.2% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just below $117,400, after touching $123,100 earlier this week. Meanwhile Ethereum is up 5.8%, holding strong above $3,100 on institutional inflows. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
CAP
$0.07872
-0.40%
CryptoNews
2025/07/16 12:10
Trump personally supervises the battle, and "Crypto Week" is unexpectedly cold
Author: BitpushNews "Crypto Week", which was seen as the "highlight moment" of the cryptocurrency industry in Washington, suffered a setback on Tuesday, when three cryptocurrency regulatory bills pushed by Trump
TRUMP
$8.836
-2.97%
PANews
2025/07/16 12:00
Bitcoin spot ETFs received $403 million in inflows yesterday, marking the ninth consecutive day of net inflows
PANews reported on July 16 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded a net inflow of $403 million on July 15 (EST), of which BlackRock's IBIT had a
SPOT
$0.0000000000000000000062
--%
NET
$0.00011127
+9.97%
PANews
2025/07/16 11:56
Ethereum spot ETF received $192 million in inflows yesterday, marking the eighth consecutive day of net inflows
PANews reported on July 16 that according to SoSoValue data, yesterday (July 15, US Eastern Time), Ethereum spot ETFs had a net inflow of $192 million, recording net inflows for
SPOT
$0.0000000000000000000062
--%
NET
$0.00011127
+9.97%
PANews
2025/07/16 11:54
