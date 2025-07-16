2025-08-02 Saturday

Eclipse Foundation to airdrop 100 million ES tokens to early adopters

PANews reported on July 16 that according to The Block, a spokesperson for the Eclipse Foundation said that it has launched its native ES token and will airdrop it to
PANews2025/07/16 18:09
Matrixport’s Matrixdock has joined the Singapore Precious Metals Market Association

PANews reported on July 16 that according to official news, Matrixport's digital asset platform Matrixdock has joined the Singapore Precious Metals Market Association (SBMA).
PANews2025/07/16 18:01
Peter Thiel-backed entity acquires 9.1% stake in BitMine Immersion

PANews reported on July 16 that according to a document disclosed by The Block, entities associated with Peter Thiel have acquired 9.1% of the shares of Ethereum reserve company BitMine
PANews2025/07/16 17:50
PayPal launches PYUSD rewards program and expands into Arbitrum

PayPal’s Paxos-powered stablecoin, PYUSD is offering rewards for holders who hold at least 1 PYUSD in their Cryptocurrencies Hub. The stablecoin has also launched on the Arbitrum chain. According to the latest update on the payment firm’s cryptocurrency terms and…
Crypto.news2025/07/16 17:48
A certain address spent $818,000 to buy ANI in nearly half an hour, and has now made a profit of $194,000

PANews reported on July 16 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the address 5nESb...zRg4s spent $818,000 to buy 20.34 million ANI in the past half hour, with
PANews2025/07/16 17:44
Arizona, Texas, Utah are leading in US crypto policy: Chainlink

At least 50% of US states have strong congressional representative support on blockchain policy, while 36% have an active pro-crypto task force.
PANews2025/07/16 17:39
Ripple and UAE company Ctrl Alt reach cooperation to help Dubai real estate assets on the blockchain

PANews reported on July 16 that according to CoinDesk, Ripple has reached a cooperation with the UAE company Ctrl Alt to use XRP Ledger to provide tokenization services for Dubai
PANews2025/07/16 17:25
The Smarter Web Company, a listed company, increased its holdings of 325 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,600 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 16 that according to an official announcement, the British listed company The Smarter Web Company disclosed that it has increased its holdings by 325 bitcoins and
PANews2025/07/16 17:09
Jie Li Trading (08017.HK) subsidiary applies for upgraded license to provide virtual asset trading and other services

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Zhitong Finance, Jie Li Trading (08017.HK) recently announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary TradeGo Markets Limited has decided to submit an application to
PANews2025/07/16 17:08
Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission extends the time for visiting professionals to provide virtual asset services to 45 days

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Zhitong Finance, on July 15, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission issued a circular on optimization measures to facilitate visiting professionals
PANews2025/07/16 17:07

