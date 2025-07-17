2025-08-02 Saturday

Yala announces token economics: total supply 1 billion, 3.4% allocated to airdrops

Yala announces token economics: total supply 1 billion, 3.4% allocated to airdrops

PANews reported on July 17 that Yala announced that the token YALA has been launched and announced the token economics. The total supply is 1 billion (fixed), and the specific
PANews2025/07/17 23:58
BSTR joins Bitcoin treasury arms race with 30,021 BTC and Wall Street backing

Strategy and other publicly traded BTC holders now have serious competition. With a Cantor-backed SPAC, a $1.5 billion PIPE, and a founding team led by Bitcoin pioneer Adam Back, BSTR is entering the corporate Bitcoin game with a balance sheet…
Crypto.news2025/07/17 23:57
Caldera has opened airdrop applications

PANews reported on July 17 that the Caldera Foundation announced the opening of ERA airdrop applications. Wallets that have successfully pre-claimed their allocations must claim their tokens before 8:00 on
PANews2025/07/17 23:56
The Smarter Web Company announces accelerated placing to raise at least £15 million

PANews reported on July 17 that according to an official announcement, The Smarter Web Company, a British listed company that adopts a Bitcoin reserve strategy, announced that it will issue
Longest House vote in history opens contentious Crypto Week on Capitol Hill — what’s next?

Why did a routine house vote on crypto bills stretch over nine hours, and what does it reveal about internal Republican politics? House sets record in crypto showdown On Jul. 16, the U.S. House of Representatives recorded the longest vote…
Crypto.news2025/07/17 23:37
Cosmos Hub halts plans to launch EVM platform

PANews reported on July 17 that Cosmos shared its product updates and future plans since this year on the X platform. The team said it will suspend plans to launch
PANews2025/07/17 23:35
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 529 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated

PANews reported on July 17 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $529 million, of which $300 million
Westpac and Australia’s RBA Launch Chainlink-Based Tokenized Asset Settlement Project

Westpac Institutional Bank has partnered with Chainlink and Imperium Markets to implement blockchain-based tokenized asset settlement capabilities through Project Acacia. The Chainlink Runtime Environment will orchestrate secure Delivery vs. Payment (DvP) settlement of tokenized assets across blockchain markets and Australia’s existing PayTo domestic payments system. We are excited to announce that Westpac Institutional Bank ( @Westpac ) and Imperium Markets are implementing Chainlink in Project Acacia, a new joint initiative between the Reserve Bank of Australia and Digital Finance CRC (DFCRC). https://t.co/pLh1i6Vqzy The Chainlink Runtime… pic.twitter.com/hO84SJnVqh — Chainlink (@chainlink) July 17, 2025 Australia’s central bank has estimated that tokenization could save asset issuers up to AUD $12 billion annually in Australian markets. The initiative builds on the RBA’s broader six-month pilot program announced in July , which selected 24 industry participants to conduct 19 real-money transactions and five proof-of-concept simulations across multiple asset classes. Westpac Extends PayTo Infrastructure for Tokenized Asset Transactions Westpac’s proof of concept seeks to demonstrate that the existing PayTo infrastructure can handle the settlement and clearing of large wholesale banking payments required for tokenized asset transactions. PayTo, launched by Westpac in 2024, operates as a digital-first alternative to direct debit payments that enables real-time transactions with enhanced visibility and control for customers. The system settles transactions using banks’ existing exchange settlement accounts with the RBA while offering rich transaction data, verified authorization, and secure storage capabilities. Jeff Byrne, Managing Director of Global Transaction Services at Westpac Institutional Bank, said the bank is “helping the RBA explore what digital currencies could look like in the real world, while giving our customers access to new payment options safely and securely.” Beyond the immediate settlement capabilities, the project extends Westpac’s PayTo capabilities to emerging technologies such as asset tokenization while demonstrating ways to unlock new value while protecting customers. The proof of concept also provides Westpac with an opportunity to test post-quantum cryptography in financial systems, using advanced encryption algorithms designed to resist potential future quantum computer attacks. David Walker, Westpac’s Chief Technology Officer, described the initiative as “a real-world opportunity to learn and create something that will be incredibly important in the future, and something we might need to apply at scale.” Westpac maintains a long-term equity investment in Australian cybersecurity company QuintessenceLabs, which has developed quantum-enhanced cryptography solutions already deployed in defense and large organization applications. Walker stated that “creating the next generation of payments architecture requires the strategic involvement of all the banks, telcos, retailers and governments working together.” The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has granted regulatory relief to facilitate the testing, with project findings expected in the first quarter of 2026. Global Financial Institutions Accelerate Blockchain Infrastructure Development Chainlink has positioned itself at the center of a potential $260 trillion market opportunity through partnerships with major financial institutions to unlock the untokenized assets market via its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol. Earlier this year, Chainlink partnered with Abu Dhabi Global Market to develop blockchain standards and explore tokenization frameworks within regulated environments. RedStone’s market analysis also reveals that the tokenized real-world assets market reached $24.31 billion by June 2025, driven by a 260% surge from $8.6 billion at the start of the year, with private credit claiming more than half of the total market value at $14 billion. 📢 #Tokenized #RWA space has reached an ATH of $24.31 billion, moving from a “buzzword into a multi-billion-dollar financial system,” per @redstone_defi , @gauntlet_xyz , and @RWA_xyz . #crypto #blockchain https://t.co/bdsQCS4mwd — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 26, 2025 Notably, Australia’s approach contrasts with the restrictive stances some of its major banks have taken toward crypto platforms, with the National Australia Bank blocking payments to certain crypto exchanges in 2023, citing concerns about scams. Project Acacia’s focus on regulated institutional applications could generate AU$19 billion annually in economic gains, according to Professor Talis Putnins from the Digital Finance Cooperative Research Centre. Organizers have described Australia’s real-money settlement testing on third-party platforms as a world-first for the country in the digital finance industry.
Bhutan should embrace decentralized identity systems

Bhutan’s unique naming culture and values of sovereignty make it a strong candidate for adopting blockchain-based identity systems.
Analysis: Bitcoin falls after hitting record high, raising questions about momentum sustainability

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Jinshi, data showed that the cryptocurrency Ethereum outperformed its more well-known counterpart Bitcoin, rising to a six-month high of $3,478.97. David Morrison,
ETH跌破3500美元，日内下跌 3.36%

OpenAI completes $8.3 billion in financing, with a valuation of $300 billion

ADA might take years to hit $10, but this coin could soar from below $0.003 to $0.30 fast

IMF: Some crypto assets will be included in the National Economic Accounts System (SNA) and classified as "non-produced non-financial assets"

UK regulator lifts ban on crypto ETNs for retail investors