SharpLink Gaming announces $5 billion in additional stock issuance and advances Ethereum reserve strategy
PANews reported on July 18 that according to the website documents of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), SharpLink Gaming, Inc. announced on July 17 that it intends to
PANews
2025/07/18 08:28
Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen recently transferred millions of XRP to Coinbase, worth about $26 million
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Decrypt, Chris Larsen, co-founder and executive chairman of Ripple, recently transferred another $26 million worth of XRP to Coinbase. Blockchain data shows
PANews
2025/07/18 08:16
Why do we invest in SBET? Undervalued Ethereum Beta, a new starting point for CeDeFi integration
By: Yetta (@yettasing), Venture Partner at Primitive Ventures; Sean, Liquidity Partner at Primitive Ventures Preface: This article was written in May 2025. In May, we completed the PIPE investment in
PANews
2025/07/18 08:00
Meta Appoints Connor Hayes as Head of Threads Platform
PANews reported on July 18 that according to the AXIOS website: Meta Platforms (META.O) appointed Connor Hayes as head of the Threads platform. Market sources said: Meta Platforms (META.O) has
PANews
2025/07/18 07:56
SharpLink Gaming increased its holdings by 18,712 ETH, worth $65.45 million
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Onchain Lens, SharpLink Gaming has added 18,712 ETH to its Ethereum strategy reserve, worth $65.45 million. Currently, the company holds a total
PANews
2025/07/18 07:50
The White House plans to hold a signing ceremony for the GENIUS Act at 2 a.m. on the 19th
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the White House is preparing to pass the GENIUS Act today and plans to hold a (presidential) signing ceremony for
PANews
2025/07/18 07:47
U.S. stocks close: S&P 500, Nasdaq and Nvidia all hit new highs
PANews reported on July 18 that the US stock market closed on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing up 0.5%, the S&P 500 up 0.54%, and the
PANews
2025/07/18 07:41
AI startup Perplexity’s valuation soars to $18 billion
PANews reported on July 18 that according to the Financial Times, artificial intelligence startup Perplexity has a valuation of $18 billion after the latest round of financing. The company is
PANews
2025/07/18 07:41
A Bitcoin whale from the "Satoshi era" deposited the last 40,192 Bitcoins into Galaxy Digital, worth about $4.83 billion
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Onchain Lens , a Bitcoin whale from the "Satoshi era" has just deposited the last 40,192 Bitcoins (about $ 4.83 billion) into
PANews
2025/07/18 07:33
U.S. House of Representatives passes three cryptocurrency bills
PANews reported on July 18 that on Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed three cryptocurrency-related legislations, namely the CLARITY Act, the GENIUS Act, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act.
PANews
2025/07/18 07:31
