2025-08-02 Saturday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Compound Finance founder Robert Leshner acquires controlling stake in LQR House for approximately $2.03 million, plans to promote strategic transformation of the company

Compound Finance founder Robert Leshner acquires controlling stake in LQR House for approximately $2.03 million, plans to promote strategic transformation of the company

PANews reported on July 18 that Robert Leshner, the founder of Compound Finance, recently announced that he had acquired approximately 56.9% of the shares of LQR House Inc. with approximately
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014263-11.32%
Laqira Protocol
LQR$0.09456-10.64%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 10:01
Trump makes a big move, $9 trillion in pension funds are about to enter the crypto market?

Trump makes a big move, $9 trillion in pension funds are about to enter the crypto market?

Overnight, the Financial Times broke the news: US President Trump is preparing to sign an executive order allowing retirement plans such as 401(k) to invest in "alternative assets" such as
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.0004655-39.45%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1119-6.28%
Movement
MOVE$0.1316-3.44%
Sign
SIGN$0.06932-3.74%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 10:00
BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF attracted $560 million in a single day

BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF attracted $560 million in a single day

PANews reported on July 18 that according to AggrNews, BlackRock 's Ethereum ETF had a net inflow of up to US$ 560 million in a single day.
LayerNet
NET$0.00011223+10.84%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 09:44
China Industrial Internet Research Institute holds a seminar on stablecoins and industrial digital assets

China Industrial Internet Research Institute holds a seminar on stablecoins and industrial digital assets

PANews reported on July 18 that the China Industrial Internet Research Institute recently held a "Stablecoin and Industrial Digital Assets Seminar" to discuss core topics such as stablecoin policy supervision,
Core DAO
CORE$0.4807-6.42%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 09:25
Thumzup board approves holding up to $250 million in crypto

Thumzup board approves holding up to $250 million in crypto

PANews reported on July 18 that according to PR Newswire, the board of directors of Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP) has approved the company to hold up to $250 million
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00005106-27.90%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 09:20
US SEC considers exemptions for cryptocurrency innovation

US SEC considers exemptions for cryptocurrency innovation

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Bloomberg, Paul Atkins, chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), said that the SEC is considering establishing regulatory exemptions for
U
U$0.01109+0.36%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 09:11
4 wallets are long on ETH and SOL with high leverage, with unrealized profits exceeding $25 million

4 wallets are long on ETH and SOL with high leverage, with unrealized profits exceeding $25 million

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Lookonchain , someone used 4 wallets on the Hyperliquid platform to go long on ETH and SOL with 25x and 20x leverage
Solana
SOL$164.82-5.95%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00089-26.44%
Ethereum
ETH$3,548.21-5.45%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 09:07
White House confirms President Trump supports tax exemption for small Bitcoin transactions

White House confirms President Trump supports tax exemption for small Bitcoin transactions

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Bitcoin Magazine , White House press secretary Carolyn Levitt said at a press conference that President Trump has clearly supported the establishment
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004971+8.11%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014263-11.32%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.855-2.85%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 09:01
Argot Collective sold 600 ETH again 5 hours ago for 2.06 million USDC

Argot Collective sold 600 ETH again 5 hours ago for 2.06 million USDC

PANews reported on July 18 that Argot Collective , a non-profit development organization that received 7,000 ETH operating funds from the Ethereum Foundation, sold 600 ETH again 5 hours ago
Ethereum
ETH$3,548.21-5.45%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0004+0.04%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 08:50
XRP breaks through $3.59, hits new all-time high

XRP breaks through $3.59, hits new all-time high

PANews reported on July 18 that the market showed that the price of XRP rose by more than 40% in the past week, and now exceeded $3.59, at $3.593 per
Moonveil
MORE$0.10013-0.42%
XRP
XRP$3.0107-1.90%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00765+0.52%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02433-4.40%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 08:44

Trending News

More

Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

OpenAI completes $8.3 billion in financing, with a valuation of $300 billion

ADA might take years to hit $10, but this coin could soar from below $0.003 to $0.30 fast

Fed's mouthpiece: The slowdown in the job market will test the Fed's unyielding interest rate policy