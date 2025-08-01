2025-08-02 Saturday

SEC crypto ETFs ruling brings structural fix, not retail shakeup: Analysts

Bitwise is the first to act on the SEC’s rule change, though analysts say it’s a backend fix, not a retail breakthrough.
The AI Prophecy
PANews2025/08/01 03:12
Sequans and other Bitcoin treasury companies saw their stocks plummet this July. What does this signal mean?

Swan-promoted Sequans and several other Bitcoin treasury companies went through a rough period in July. After peaking on Jul. 14, 2025, Sequans’ stock price dropped by around 75%. Several treasury companies saw even harsher drops. What does this signal mean?…
Crypto.news2025/08/01 03:10
Altcoin Season Flickers as Cardano, Dogwifhat, Fartcoin Command $1.7B Daily Volume

The crypto market enters August 2025 with traders debating whether a muted altcoin season is underway. While the Altcoin Season Index sits below 40, suggesting Bitcoin dominance remains strong, selective altcoins are showing renewed traction. Three tokens stand out in this cycle: Cardano, Dogwifhat, and Fartcoin. Each reflects a different strand of the current rotation, blending utility, speculation, and liquidity in a cautious market. Cardano Price Holds Amid Ecosystem Growth Cardano is currently trading at $0.77 , giving ADA a market cap of about $27 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. Daily trading volume remains above $1.1 billion, showing that liquidity is intact despite the broader altseason index indicating only limited participation. Cardano’s ecosystem is a key driver. Hydra Layer‑2 scaling is live, and the Mithril fast‑sync protocol continues to roll out, designed to reduce node sync times. Governance through the Voltaire upgrade is also progressing, offering ADA holders more influence over treasury allocation. Stablecoin activity has also helped sustain interest. Both Djed and USDA remain active on Cardano, expanding liquidity for DeFi applications. DeFiLlama reports a total value locked of nearly $470 million, marking steady growth through July. Social traction reinforces the picture. LunarCrush data shows steady mentions through July, reflecting renewed retail engagement. These factors together have kept ADA resilient in an otherwise selective altcoin season. Dogwifhat Price Reflects Altcoin Season Dogwifhat’s price sits at roughly $0.96, giving the token a market cap of nearly $964 million. Trading volume has held above $320 million over the past 24 hours, based on CoinMarketCap. For a meme coin launched only in 2023, those figures show persistent speculative activity. Dogwifhat Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) Dogwifhat thrives on its role in meme trading cycles. Whale wallets remain active, and their presence across Solana‑based exchanges ensures strong liquidity. While the token has no utility functions beyond trading, its ability to sustain volume and engagement shows its position as a meme‑driven liquidity hub. Traders note that meme assets often gain visibility during altseason rotations, even when the broader market remains cautious. Dogwifhat fits this pattern, attracting attention in a muted environment while contributing to the idea that altcoin season may be forming at the margins. Fartcoin Price Gains on Liquidity Momentum Fartcoin’s price is around $1.05 , supported by a $1.05 billion market cap and $280 million in 24‑hour volume. Fartcoin entered the market as a parody token but has since built consistent liquidity across decentralized exchanges. Its verified contract and strong daily turnover differentiate it from short‑lived meme projects. Weekly performance has also shown steady inflows, supported by active Telegram communities and mentions on LunarCrush. Though lacking functional use cases, its ability to draw liquidity has made it part of altseason conversations, especially among traders seeking high‑beta opportunities when Bitcoin dominance weakens. Altseason Remains Uneven The Altcoin Season Index remains below the threshold of 75 that defines a broad altcoin season. At around 38, the current reading points to selective rotation rather than widespread participation. Bitcoin dominance, above 60% per TradingView’s BTC.D chart, reinforces that most capital remains concentrated in BTC. Bitcoin Dominance (Source: TradingView) Yet the persistence of activity in ADA, Dogwifhat, and Fartcoin suggests that even in a shallow altseason, traders are finding ways to express risk appetite. Cardano represents a long‑standing utility‑driven play, while Dogwifhat and Fartcoin show the meme and liquidity side of speculative markets. If ETF inflows and network upgrades continue to support capital allocation, the current altcoin season could deepen into Q3 and Q4. For now, attention is selective. Tokens like ADA, Dogwifhat, and Fartcoin remain in rotation, showing how narrative, liquidity, and engagement define momentum even when broader altseason signs stay muted.
CryptoNews2025/08/01 03:07
SEC launches Project Crypto to bring America’s markets on-chain

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has announced the launch of “Project Crypto,” with SEC Chair Paul Atkins saying the initiative will help achieve President Donald Trump’s vision of making America the crypto capital of the world. SEC announced the…
Crypto.news2025/08/01 02:51
Profit-Taking Peaks Again – Is the Next Crypto Rally About to Begin?

Bitcoin has just completed its third major wave of profit-taking in the ongoing 2023–2025 bull cycle, according to the latest report by CryptoQuant . Bitcoin just saw its third major profit-taking wave of this bull run. Realized profits spiked to $6–8B in late July, on par with March and Dec 2024 peaks. It was new whales who led the selling above $120K. pic.twitter.com/Q4FQkLXcin — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) July 31, 2025 While each wave has marked a cooling-off period for prices, the pattern also suggests the potential for another upward breakout once the market consolidates and recalibrates. On-chain data, investor behavior, and exchange flows all point to a classic “profit, pause, push” sequence now underway. ETF Launches, Trump Rally, Whale Exit: The Three Waves The first profit-taking wave hit in March 2024, triggered by the approval of U.S.-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs. The hype around this milestone drove prices toward $70,000, prompting early holders to lock in gains. A second wave followed from December 2024 to February 2025, as Bitcoin rallied beyond $100,000 after Donald Trump’s re-election victory, again triggering widespread selling. The third and most recent wave arrived in late July 2025, when Bitcoin surged past $120,000. This wave was punctuated by the sale of 80,000 BTC by an OG whale on July 25—a clear indicator of profit realization at the top. In each case, the market experienced temporary cooling, with consolidation phases lasting between two and four months before resuming the broader uptrend, reports CryptoQuant. On-Chain Metrics Confirm Another Peak CryptoQuant data shows that realized profits among Bitcoin holders spiked to $6–8 billion in late July, levels comparable to the previous waves. The majority of selling came from “new whales”—investors who accumulated BTC in the last 155 days—who cashed out as prices hit new highs. The Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) for short-term holders climbed above 1.05, indicating that coins were being sold at a 5% profit. Long-term holders showed SOPR spikes representing nearly 4x returns. These indicators closely mirror patterns observed during previous high-profit periods. Capital Rotation and Exchange Flows Indicate Risk-Off Shift Profit-taking wasn’t limited to Bitcoin. Whales holding USDT, USDC, and WBTC on Ethereum also realized sizable gains, with some days in July seeing $40 million in profits across stablecoins. Meanwhile, exchange inflow data confirmed that more BTC—as much as 70,000 coins in a single day—was moved to exchanges, mirroring peaks in past profit waves. Rising inflows of altcoins reinforced the broader “risk-off” tone in the market. The Path Forward: Consolidation, Then Breakout? If history repeats, Bitcoin and Ethereum are likely to enter a short-term consolidation phase before the next leg up. Previous cycles suggest that strong profit-taking is often followed by a healthy pause, not a prolonged decline. U.S. investor appetite has slightly weakened, as indicated by the Coinbase premium turning negative, but this, too, may be temporary. As the market cools and capital rotates, traders and long-term investors alike will be watching closely. The data suggests that while a pause is in motion, the next push higher may only be a few months away. Federal Reserve Keeps Rates at 4.25%-4.5% The Federal Reserve mai ntained interest rates at 4.25%-4.5% on July 30, marking the fifth consecutive meeting without change, while two governors dissented in favor of cuts for the first time since 1993. The decision triggered a market sell-off with the Dow fall ing over 300 points and cryptocurrency markets experiencing widespread declines before recovering key support levels. Earlier, cryptocurrency markets quickly recovered with Bitcoin defending the key $118,000 level and the global crypto market cap stabilizing above $3.8 trillion.
CryptoNews2025/08/01 02:30
Blockstream launches Simplicity to bring verifiable contracts to Bitcoin

Blockstream’s newly launched Simplicity language brings formally verifiable contracts to Bitcoin’s Liquid Network, offering institutions a new logic they can trust. By anchoring to Bitcoin’s UTXO model, it sidesteps the fragility that plagues state-based systems. In a press release dated…
Crypto.news2025/08/01 02:27
Dow Jones drops as tariff fears outshine tech earnings, Nasdaq breaks records

Major U.S. stock indices were up on strong tech earnings, but tariff fears remain in focus.
Crypto.news2025/08/01 01:42
Tether posts $4.9b Q2 profit, expands USDT supply by $20b in 2025

Tether’s profit in the second quarter of the year hit $4.9 billion, with the company’s total USDT issued for the period reaching $20 billion. Tether revealed the financial figures as part of its Q2 2025 attestation by accounting firm BDO. …
Crypto.news2025/08/01 01:37
Top gainers and losers in crypto this week

The final week of July saw the crypto market end with obvious indications of capital rotation: while larger L1s and DeFi staples moderately cooled off, micro- and mid-cap altcoins surged due to speculative pumps, DeFi activity, and narrative tailwinds. Even…
Crypto.news2025/08/01 01:09
US SEC rolls out ‘Project Crypto’ to rewrite rules for digital assets

The initiative will modernize the SEC for 21st-century finance and was formed in response to recent policy recommendations from the White House.
PANews2025/08/01 01:07

Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

OpenAI completes $8.3 billion in financing, with a valuation of $300 billion

ADA might take years to hit $10, but this coin could soar from below $0.003 to $0.30 fast

Fed's mouthpiece: The slowdown in the job market will test the Fed's unyielding interest rate policy