2025-08-02 Saturday

On-chain equities and RWAs could 100x blockchain value, Nansen CEO says

RWAs and tokenized stocks will be the next 100x opportunities, says Nansen CEO.
Crypto.news2025/07/18 21:43
Trump: An important agreement will be signed at the White House at 2:30 a.m. Beijing time tomorrow

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Jinshi, Trump said that he would sign an important agreement at the White House at 2:30 pm local time (2:30 am the
PANews2025/07/18 21:39
USDC Treasury mints 500 million new USDC on Solana chain

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, in the past 10 minutes, USDC Treasury has just minted 500 million new USDC on the Solana chain in
PANews2025/07/18 21:38
American Express CEO: The company is exploring opportunities in stablecoins

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Zhitong Finance, the CEO of American Express said that the company is exploring opportunities in stablecoins.
PANews2025/07/18 21:33
American Express CEO: Stablecoin is more like an investment tool and will not replace legal currency

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Jinshi, the CEO of American Express said that stablecoins are more like an investment tool and will not replace legal tender.
PANews2025/07/18 21:27
Charles Schwab CEO: Will provide spot trading of BTC and ETH in the next 12 months

PANews reported on July 18 that according to market news, Charles Schwab CEO Rick Wurster said that the platform will provide spot trading of BTC and ETH within the next
PANews2025/07/18 21:26
BC.GAME destroyed 250 million BC, with a 24-hour increase of 75.8%

According to PANews on July 18, according to official news, BC.GAME announced that it had destroyed 250 million repurchased BC, with a destruction amount of 2.8 million US dollars. The
PANews2025/07/18 21:18
Charles Schwab CEO: Continue to expand digital asset business, including spot trading of Bitcoin and Ethereum

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Sina Finance, Charles Schwab CEO Rick Wurster said that the continued expansion of the digital asset business will include spot trading of
PANews2025/07/18 21:16
Not only Hungary: countries that narrow legal spaces for their crypto communities

Every day, the media are telling us how various countries take legal steps to embrace cryptocurrency. However, not the entire humanity is moving in the same direction in this regard. On July 14, 2025, Hungary introduced the law turning “unauthorized…
Crypto.news2025/07/18 21:14
UK elections: How crypto donation risks are dividing MPs

UK lawmakers are taking sides over the issue of cryptocurrencies as parliamentarians look to update campaign donation laws.
PANews2025/07/18 20:59

