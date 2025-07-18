MEXC Exchange
A whale withdrew about 19,500 ETH from FalconX, and the cumulative withdrawal of more than 120,000 ETH in the past week
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0x9684 once again withdrew 19,550 ETH (worth US$70.7 million) from FalconX, and a total of 122,691 ETH
PANews
2025/07/18 22:54
Aguila Trades, a giant whale, has closed its 20x BTC long position and opened a 15x ETH short position
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the giant whale Aguila Trades has closed its 20x leveraged BTC long position and opened a new 15x leveraged
PANews
2025/07/18 22:49
Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 4,168 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 193,551 ETH
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 4,168 BTC (worth $492 million); iShares (BlackRock) had an inflow of 4,157
PANews
2025/07/18 22:42
Latest Ethereum ACDE meeting: decided to remove EIP 7907 from Fusaka upgrade
PANews reported on July 18 that the minutes of the 216th Ethereum Executive Core Developers Meeting (ACDE) summarized by Christine Kim showed that today developers decided to remove EIP 7907
PANews
2025/07/18 22:32
SEC Chair Atkins considers innovation exemption to boost tokenization
Crypto industry hails GENIUS Act as a win, while Senator Elizabeth Warren criticizes it for consumer protection gaps.
PANews
2025/07/18 22:08
Bitcoin (BTC) broke through $120,000, sparking heated discussions in the market again, while XRP also rose by more than 8% due to EU payment regulatory reforms and Ripple’s new round of cooperation plans. Despite the recovery of the crypto market, many investors have been unusually calm. Data shows that more and more long-term BTC and XRP holders are turning their attention to APT Mienr, a fully licensed and compliant platform registered and operated in the UK since 2018. Users do not need to buy any equipment or master the technology. They only need to choose a contract to earn passive income every day, completely unaffected by the rise and fall of the currency price. The mining service provided by APT Mienr is regarded by many users as a “digital savings account”. Compared with the psychological burden and risk fluctuations brought by frequent transactions, more and more investors are willing to choose a stable and predictable way to manage their assets. How to Use APT Miner Sign up and get $15 (you can get $0.6 when you buy a contract with $15) Register an account using your email address Select the demand contract Payment – Get fixed income APT Miner Contract Potential Profits APT Miner offers various mining contract options in numerous different crypto assets. Users can pick the type of miner they want to use as well as the crypto asset they want to mine. Most importantly, APT Miner offers affordable starting options for mining contracts and an enticing $15 signup bonus to get new users started. You can see the complete list of available mining contract options here , or you can download the APT Miner app directly to your phone. About APT Miner APT Miner was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Warrington, UK. It is a digital asset service platform that has obtained local licenses and operates in compliance with regulations. We focus on providing users with convenient and secure cryptocurrency income solutions through high-performance hardware and intelligent technology. The platform always complies with regulatory policies and is committed to creating a stable, transparent and trustworthy long-term cooperation environment.
CryptoNews
2025/07/18 22:07
Bitcoin whale’s $9.6B transfer, GENIUS Act spark correction concerns
An OG Bitcoin whale’s $9.6 billion transfer and the stablecoin audit requirements imposed by the GENIUS Act are sparking correction concerns among some industry watchers.
PANews
2025/07/18 21:57
UPTOP has officially signed a strategic merger framework agreement with NASDAQ-listed company BIYA
PANews reported on July 18 that according to official news, UpTop.meme, a liquidity protocol based on BNB Chain, announced that it has signed a strategic merger agreement with BIYA (NASDAQ:
PANews
2025/07/18 21:55
Coinbase shares hit a new high since its 2021 IPO, now trading at $435.47
PANews reported on July 18 that according to market data, Coinbase's stock price hit a new high since its IPO in 2021, currently at US$435.47, up 6.02%.
PANews
2025/07/18 21:50
S&P 500 eyes new record high as Wall Street stays upbeat
Wall Street was upbeat at the open on Friday, July 18, with stocks looking to extend gains after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq edged to record highs in recent sessions. Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 20 points,…
Crypto.news
2025/07/18 21:47
Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.
Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force
OpenAI completes $8.3 billion in financing, with a valuation of $300 billion
ADA might take years to hit $10, but this coin could soar from below $0.003 to $0.30 fast
Fed's mouthpiece: The slowdown in the job market will test the Fed's unyielding interest rate policy